Noel Gallagher, pubblicato il nuovo singolo Flying On The Ground. Ascoltalo qui e guarda il video con protagonista Matt Smith

Il cantautore inglese ha pubblicato il secondo inedito estratto da Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), il suo primo greatest hits

Noel Gallagher ha pubblicato Flying On The Ground, il secondo inedito estratto da Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), il suo primo greatest hits in uscita il prossimo 11 giugno. 

Il brano, che è una bellissima ballata, raccoglie varie influenze che Noel ha approfondito e apprezzato negli ultimi anni, come il suo amore per la Motown: "Flying On The Ground è letteralmente la cosa migliore che ho pubblicato dall'ultima cosa che ho pubblicato. Se Burt Bacharach [grande pianista statunitense] si mettesse a scrivere per la Motown questo sarebbe il risultato... solo non così buono... ovviamente", ha dichiarato Gallagher riguardo all'uscita del nuovo brano.

Come il precedente singolo We're On Our Way Now, il videoclip è stato girato dai registi Dan Cadan & Jonathan Mowatt con protagonisti l'attore Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) e l'attrice e modella Gala Gordon.

Il primo greatest hits dell'ex Oasis, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) uscirà venerdì 11 giugno e conterrà i più grandi successi pubblicati dagli High Flying Birds nel corso degli ultimi 10 anni, oltre a 2 inediti.

Disco 1
1 Everybody's On The Run
2 The Death Of You And Me
3 AKA... What A Life!
4 If I Had A Gun...
5 In The Heat Of The Moment
6 Riverman
7 Lock All The Doors
8 The Dying Of The Light
9 Ballad Of The Mighty I
10 We're On Our Way Now 

Disco 2
1 Black Star Dancing
2 Holy Mountain (Remastered)
3 A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
4 This Is The Place
5 It's A Beautiful World
6 Blue Moon Rising
7 Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
8 Flying On The Ground

Disco 3
1 It's A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
2 If I Had A Gun... (Acoustic Version)
3 Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)
4 Black Star Dancing (12" Mix Instrumental)
5 The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)
6 International Magic (Demo)
7 Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)
8 The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)
9 This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)
10 This Is The Place (Instrumental)
11 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)
12 Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

