Rock News

È morta Cloris Leachman, indimenticabile Frau Blücher di Frankenstein Junior. L'omaggio di Mel Brooks

È scomparsa all'età di 94 anni l'attrice Premio Oscar

È morta all'età di 94 anni la straordinaria attrice Cloris Leachman, indimenticabile Frau Blücher in Frankenstein Junior di Mel Brooks e Premio Oscar per il film L'ultimo spettacolo di Peter Bogdanovich.

L'attrice è morta per cause naturali il 27 gennaio e ad annunciarlo, oltre alla famiglia, è stato un tweet pubblicato dall'Academy in cui viene ricordata con un intenso omaggio:

"Cloris Leachman era una leggenda della comicità. Dal suo ruolo innovativo nel Mary Tyler Moore Show ai film di Mel Brooks e al ruolo premio Oscar ne L'ultimo spettacolo, non ha mai perso la sua capacità di scioccarci, deliziarci e sorprenderci. Ci mancherà"

L'attrice interpretò in Frankenstein Junior il ruolo della ragazza del padre di Victor von Frankenstein. Lo stesso Mel Brooks, ideatore e regista di quel capolavoro del cinema cult, ha voluto renderle omaggio con un personale tweet:

"Che notizia triste. Cloris aveva un talento incredibile. Aveva la capacità di farti ridere o piangere così su due piedi. Era sempre un piacere enorme averla sul set. Ogni volta che sentirò nitrire un cavallo penserò sempre all'indimenticabile Frau Blücher di Cloris. È insostituibile, e mancherà moltissimo".

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Nandi Bushell ha realizzato la la drum cover di We Are The Champions dei Queen. Guarda il video
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

Cookie Policy