È morta Cloris Leachman, indimenticabile Frau Blücher di Frankenstein Junior. L'omaggio di Mel Brooks

È morta all'età di 94 anni la straordinaria attrice Cloris Leachman, indimenticabile Frau Blücher in Frankenstein Junior di Mel Brooks e Premio Oscar per il film L'ultimo spettacolo di Peter Bogdanovich.

L'attrice è morta per cause naturali il 27 gennaio e ad annunciarlo, oltre alla famiglia, è stato un tweet pubblicato dall'Academy in cui viene ricordata con un intenso omaggio:

Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021

"Cloris Leachman era una leggenda della comicità. Dal suo ruolo innovativo nel Mary Tyler Moore Show ai film di Mel Brooks e al ruolo premio Oscar ne L'ultimo spettacolo, non ha mai perso la sua capacità di scioccarci, deliziarci e sorprenderci. Ci mancherà"

L'attrice interpretò in Frankenstein Junior il ruolo della ragazza del padre di Victor von Frankenstein. Lo stesso Mel Brooks, ideatore e regista di quel capolavoro del cinema cult, ha voluto renderle omaggio con un personale tweet:

Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

"Che notizia triste. Cloris aveva un talento incredibile. Aveva la capacità di farti ridere o piangere così su due piedi. Era sempre un piacere enorme averla sul set. Ogni volta che sentirò nitrire un cavallo penserò sempre all'indimenticabile Frau Blücher di Cloris. È insostituibile, e mancherà moltissimo".