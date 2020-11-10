Foo Fighters, pubblicato il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo Shame Shame. Guardalo qui

I Foo Fighters hanno pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale di Shame Shame, il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album di inediti Medicine At Midnight. Il nuovo lavoro della band di Dave Grohl sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 febbraio 2021.

Prodotto da Greg Kurstin e dai Foo Fighters, registrato da Darrell Thorp e mixato da Mark “Spike” Stent, Medicine At Midnight racchiude in 37 minuti 9 tracce.

Nonostante Dave Grohl abbia dichiarato che il nuovo lavoro di studio sarà paragonabile ad un "party album", ha sottolineato anche che il video del nuovo singolo non è esattamente in sintonia con l'atmosfera "festaiola" del prossimo album: "È abbastanza oscura, quella canzone non rappresenta esattamente l'idea di una festa. Voglio dire, ha molto groove ed è diversa da qualsiasi cosa abbiamo mai fatto prima, dall'atmosfera ai toni. Ecco perché ho voluto pubblicarlo prima degli altri".

Il leader della band ha inoltre aggiunto che per realizzare il video si è ispirato da un sogno inquietante che ha vissuto da adolescente.

Diretto dalla regista Paola Kudacki, il video vede protagonista l'atrice Sofia Boutella nei panni di una misteriosa tentatrice.

I Foo Fighters si esibiranno in Italia il 12 giugno 2021 (recupero del 14 giugno 2020) al festival I-Days in programma al Mind, Milano Innovation District. Il festival è targato Virgin Radio

La tracklist:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

La band ha presentato il nuovo inedito durante un'ospitata al Saturday Night Live.

Guarda il video della performance live:

Il testo di "Shame Shame":

If you want to

I'll make you feel something real just to bother you

Now I got you

Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you

I'll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I'll be the one

Be the tongue that will swallow you

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Who, what, where, when

Just move along

Nothing wrong

Until we meet again

I'll be the end

I'll be the war at your door

Come and let me in

I'll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I'll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame