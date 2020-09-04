Rock News

Roger Waters pubblica la versione di Money registrata dal vivo per il film Us + Them. Guardala qui

Il genio creativo dei Pink Floyd ha pubblicato un estratto un nuovo estratto dal film registrato ad Amsterdam nel 2018

Roger Waters ha pubblicato la versione registrata dal vivo di "Money", estratta dal film concerto "Us + Them", diretto dallo stesso Waters insieme al regista Sean Evans.

Il film del genio creativo dei Pink Floyd sarà pubblicato in formato Blu-Ray, DVD, doppio CD ed edizione in triplo vinile il prossimo 2 ottobre.

Il film "Us + Them" mette in scena la potente e geniale musica di Roger Waters in una forma completa, evidenziando la sua missione politica e umanitaria attraverso il messaggio di libertà e amore. Il film è basato sulle immagini e le canzoni registrate durante il trionfale tour mondiale Us + Them del 2017-18, con 156 date e più di 2,3 milioni di spettatori in ogni angolo del globo. La scaletta include brani classici dei Pink Floyd e di Roger Waters solista tratti da album come The Dark Side of the MoonThe WallAnimalsWish You Were Here e Is This The Life We Really Want?.

SCALETTA

1. “Intro"
2. “Speak To Me"
3. “Breathe"
4. “One of These Days"
5. “Time"
6. “Breathe (Reprise)"
7. “The Great Gig in the Sky"
8. “Welcome to the Machine"
9. “Deja Vu"
10. “The Last Refugee"
11. “Picture That"
12. “Wish You Were Here"
13. “The Happiest Days of Our Lives"
14. “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2"
15. “Another Brick in the Wall Part 3"
16. “Dogs"
17. “Pigs (Three Different Ones)"
18. “Money"
19. “Us & Them"
20. “Brain Damage"
21. “Eclipse"
22. “The Last Refugee (Reprise)"
23. “Deja Vu (Reprise)"

Bonus
“A Fleeting Glimpse” documentary
“Comfortably Numb” live performance
“Smell the Roses” live performance
 
 

