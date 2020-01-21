Rock News

Megadeth: il ritorno sul palco di Dave Mustaine dopo la malattia. Guarda i video del concerto

Il chitarrista e frontman della band americana è tornato sul palco dopo la lunga malattia degli scorsi mesi

I Megadeth sono tornati e insieme anche il loro leggendario frontman Dave Mustaine dopo la lunga battaglia contro il cancro alla gola.

La band americana ha infatti inaugurato il nuovo tour, insieme a Five Finger Deat Punch e Bad Wolves, sul palco di Helsinki, in Finlandia.

SCALETTA:

Hangar 18
Wake Up Dead
Sweating Bullets
Dawn Patrol
Poison Was the Cure
Trust
A Tout Le Monde
She-Wolf
Dystopia
Symphony of Destruction
Peace Sells

Holy Wars... The Punishment Due
Silent Scorn (registrata)

