Megadeth: il ritorno sul palco di Dave Mustaine dopo la malattia. Guarda i video del concerto

I Megadeth sono tornati e insieme anche il loro leggendario frontman Dave Mustaine dopo la lunga battaglia contro il cancro alla gola.

La band americana ha infatti inaugurato il nuovo tour, insieme a Five Finger Deat Punch e Bad Wolves, sul palco di Helsinki, in Finlandia.

SCALETTA:

Hangar 18

Wake Up Dead

Sweating Bullets

Dawn Patrol

Poison Was the Cure

Trust

A Tout Le Monde

She-Wolf

Dystopia

Symphony of Destruction

Peace Sells

Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

Silent Scorn (registrata)