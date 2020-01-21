Megadeth: il ritorno sul palco di Dave Mustaine dopo la malattia. Guarda i video del concerto

Rock News
I Megadeth sono tornati e insieme anche il loro leggendario frontman Dave Mustaine dopo la lunga battaglia contro il cancro alla gola.
La band americana ha infatti inaugurato il nuovo tour, insieme a Five Finger Deat Punch e Bad Wolves, sul palco di Helsinki, in Finlandia.
SCALETTA:
Hangar 18
Wake Up Dead
Sweating Bullets
Dawn Patrol
Poison Was the Cure
Trust
A Tout Le Monde
She-Wolf
Dystopia
Symphony of Destruction
Peace Sells
Holy Wars... The Punishment Due
Silent Scorn (registrata)
