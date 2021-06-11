Interviste

Noel Gallagher: guarda l'intervista con Paola Maugeri

Paola ha incontrato il cantautore di Manchester in occasione dell'uscita del suo primo greatest hits Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

Il primo greatest hits dell'ex Oasis contiene i più grandi successi pubblicati dagli High Flying Birds nel corso degli ultimi 10 anni, oltre a 2 inediti.

Disco 1
1 Everybody's On The Run
2 The Death Of You And Me
3 AKA... What A Life!
4 If I Had A Gun...
5 In The Heat Of The Moment
6 Riverman
7 Lock All The Doors
8 The Dying Of The Light
9 Ballad Of The Mighty I
10 We're On Our Way Now 

Disco 2
1 Black Star Dancing
2 Holy Mountain (Remastered)
3 A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
4 This Is The Place
5 It's A Beautiful World
6 Blue Moon Rising
7 Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
8 Flying On The Ground

Disco 3
1 It's A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
2 If I Had A Gun... (Acoustic Version)
3 Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)
4 Black Star Dancing (12" Mix Instrumental)
5 The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)
6 International Magic (Demo)
7 Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)
8 The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)
9 This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)
10 This Is The Place (Instrumental)
11 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)
12 Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

