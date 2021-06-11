Noel Gallagher: guarda l'intervista con Paola Maugeri

Paola ha incontrato il cantautore di Manchester in occasione dell'uscita del suo primo greatest hits Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

Il primo greatest hits dell'ex Oasis contiene i più grandi successi pubblicati dagli High Flying Birds nel corso degli ultimi 10 anni, oltre a 2 inediti.

Disco 1

1 Everybody's On The Run

2 The Death Of You And Me

3 AKA... What A Life!

4 If I Had A Gun...

5 In The Heat Of The Moment

6 Riverman

7 Lock All The Doors

8 The Dying Of The Light

9 Ballad Of The Mighty I

10 We're On Our Way Now

Disco 2

1 Black Star Dancing

2 Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3 A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4 This Is The Place

5 It's A Beautiful World

6 Blue Moon Rising

7 Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8 Flying On The Ground



Disco 3

1 It's A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2 If I Had A Gun... (Acoustic Version)

3 Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4 Black Star Dancing (12" Mix Instrumental)

5 The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6 International Magic (Demo)

7 Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8 The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9 This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10 This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12 Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)