Green Day - BBC Sessions - con Andrea Rock

Lo speciale dedicato ai Green Day in occasione dell'uscita di BBC Sessions, il nuovo album live della band di Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt e Tré Cool.

A cura di Andrea Rock

Giovedì 16 dicembre - Ore 21:00

BBC Sessions contiene le registrazioni realizzate ai leggendari studi della BBC, i Maida Vale Studios nel 1994, 1996, 1998 e 2001 in un unico album. Queste registrazioni sono state masterizzate per la prima volta per la pubblicazione ufficiale e mostrano l'evoluzione live di una delle band più influenti del punk rock mondiale.

BBC Sessions è disponibile in diversi formati tra cui CD, in vinile 2LP in edizione limitata e un'edizione Sea Blue/Hot Pink in esclusiva per lo store online della band, oltre ad una versione Milky Clear riservata ai negozi di dischi indipendenti.

Come primo singolo la band ha pubblicato 2000 Light Years Away registrato durante le sessions del 1994. Ascoltalo qui:

TRACKLIST:

1. ‘She’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

2. ‘When I Come Around’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

3. ‘Basket Case’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

4. ‘2000 Light Years Away’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

5. ‘Geek Stink Breath’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

6. ‘Brain Stew’/’Jaded’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

7. ‘Walking Contradiction’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

8. ‘Stuck With Me’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

9. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. ‘Prosthetic Head’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. ‘Redundant’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. ‘Castaway’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. ‘Church On Sunday’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. ‘Minority’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. ‘Waiting’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)