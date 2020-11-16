JIMI HENDRIX- "Live In Maui" - con Ringo

Virgin Radio Rock Live
Lo speciale dedicato al nuovo album live e al documentario esclusivo sul grande Jimi Hendrix con la sua Jimi Hendrix Experience, registrato sull'isola di Maui il 30 luglio 1970
Con Ringo
TRACKLIST
DISC 1 - FIRST SHOW
1. Chuck Wein Introduction
2. Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)
3. In From The Storm
4. Foxey Lady
5. Hear My Train A-Comin’
6. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
7. Fire
8. Purple Haze
9. Spanish Castle Magic
10. Lover Man
11. Message to Love
DISC 2 - SECOND SHOW
1. Dolly Dagger
2. Villanova Junction
3. Ezy Ryder
4. Red House
5. Freedom
6. Jam Back at the House
7. Straight Ahead
8. Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning
9. Stone Free
