Addio Regina Elisabetta II: le reazioni e gli omaggi dal mondo del rock

La scomparsa della Regina Elisabetta II, la sovrana più longeva nella storia della monarchia inglese e vera e propria icona di due secoli di storia, ha provocato reazioni, pensieri e omaggi anche nel mondo dei grandi del rock. Protagonista indiscussa di un pezzo di storia che ha visto nascere rivoluzioni culturali, movimenti sociali e generi musicali, è considerata dalle rockstar come una vera icona moderna.

Ecco i tributi più importanti e gli omaggi dei grandi protagonisti della musica mondiale:

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Gutted — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2022

"Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again."



-Joe Elliott [1/2] pic.twitter.com/NBmV0f2C9J — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) September 8, 2022

My sincere condolences to @clydetombaugh & all those who loved her. #QueenElizabeth — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) September 8, 2022

We mourn the passing of our beloved Queen.

RIP Your Majesty.



Saxon pic.twitter.com/9Bhd34PNpE — Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) September 8, 2022