Addio Regina Elisabetta II: le reazioni e gli omaggi dal mondo del rock

Rock News

Addio Regina Elisabetta II: le reazioni e gli omaggi dal mondo del rock

Dai Beatles ai Queen fino ai Rolling Stones e Slash, i ricordi e i tributi grandi del rock per la sovrana del Regno Unito scomparsa all'età di 96 anni

La scomparsa della Regina Elisabetta II, la sovrana più longeva nella storia della monarchia inglese e vera e propria icona di due secoli di storia, ha provocato reazioni, pensieri e omaggi anche nel mondo dei grandi del rock. Protagonista indiscussa di un pezzo di storia che ha visto nascere rivoluzioni culturali, movimenti sociali e generi musicali, è considerata dalle rockstar come una vera icona moderna.

Ecco i tributi più importanti e gli omaggi dei grandi protagonisti della musica mondiale:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Rick Allen (@rickallenlive)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Ringo Starr (@ringostarrmusic)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da The Beatles (@thebeatles)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da STING (@theofficialsting)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Bon Jovi (@bonjovi)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Annie Lennox (@officialannielennox)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da garbage (@garbage)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da David Bowie (@davidbowie)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Metal God (@robhalfordlegacy)

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Bruce Springsteen - The Ghost of Tom Joad
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy