Addio Regina Elisabetta II: le reazioni e gli omaggi dal mondo del rock

La scomparsa della Regina Elisabetta II, la sovrana più longeva nella storia della monarchia inglese e vera e propria icona di due secoli di storia, ha provocato reazioni, pensieri e omaggi anche nel mondo dei grandi del rock. Protagonista indiscussa di un pezzo di storia che ha visto nascere rivoluzioni culturali, movimenti sociali e generi musicali, è considerata dalle rockstar come una vera icona moderna.
Ecco i tributi più importanti e gli omaggi dei grandi protagonisti della musica mondiale:
I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
September 8, 2022
The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022
For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022
How do you feel? pic.twitter.com/fDGnLHv3Sc— JONE$Y$ JUKEBOX (@JonesysJukebox) September 8, 2022
God bless Queen Elizabeth II— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022
May she rest in peace
Long live The King
Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa
Gutted— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2022
"Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again."— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) September 8, 2022
-Joe Elliott [1/2] pic.twitter.com/NBmV0f2C9J
My sincere condolences to @clydetombaugh & all those who loved her. #QueenElizabeth— Gnudz (@TheGnudz) September 8, 2022
We mourn the passing of our beloved Queen.— Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) September 8, 2022
RIP Your Majesty.
Saxon pic.twitter.com/9Bhd34PNpE
I was so proud to perform for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee only a few months ago. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cmfZ2cgnsS— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 8, 2022
