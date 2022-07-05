Iggy Pop, rimandato il concerto a Mantova. Nuova data il 30 agosto

A causa di un problema alla sua voce, Iggy Pop è costretto a rimandare il suo show speciale a Mantova con la Mantova Chamber Orchestra (con il dj set di Ringo in apertura). Il concerto verrà recuperato il 30 agosto 2022 all’Esedra di Palazzo Te a Mantova e i biglietti acquistati rimangono validi per la nuova data. A breve saranno pubblicati tutti i dettagli sul nuovo appuntamento e sulle richieste di rimborso.



Di seguito lo statement dell’artista:

«If you were there, you know I croaked my way through my last show in Greece and my voice is still recovering.

I must postpone my next show in Mantova, Italy July 05.

I have not taken this decision lightly. I love my fans.

But I must protect my voice.

I’m so sorry but, I’ll come back and make this show up to you. »

Iggy Pop