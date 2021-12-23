Metallica, in streaming i due concerti per i 40 anni della band! Ecco come e quando guardarli

Rock News

Metallica, in streaming i due concerti per i 40 anni della band! Ecco come e quando guardarli

La band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich ha messo a disposizione fino al 27 dicembre i due live registrati a San Francisco

Il 17 e 19 i Metallica si sono esibiti Chase Center di San Francisco, in California con sue incredibili concerti per celebrare i 40 anni dalla fondazione del gruppo. 

Ora la band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich ha messo a disposizione sulla piattaforma Prime Video la registrazione dei due live. Lo speciale contributo sarà disponibile dal 24 dicembre fino a lunedì 27. Oltre ai concerti la band pubblicherà anche filmati bonus e clip esclusive. 

La Tracklist dei concerti:

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #1 (December 17th)

Hit The Lights
Creeping Death
Trapped Under Ice
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Orion
The Shortest Straw
One
Sad But True
Nothing Else Matters
King Nothing
Fixxxer
Breadfan
No Leaf Clover
Frantic
The Day That Never Comes
Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #2 (December 19th)

Hardwired
The End Of The Line
Dirty Window
I Disappear
Am I Evil?
The Memory Remains
Fuel
Bleeding Me
Wasting My Hate
The Unforgiven
Enter Sandman
Harvester of Sorrow
Master Of Puppets
Fade To Black
Whiplash
Seek & Destroy

