Metallica, in streaming i due concerti per i 40 anni della band! Ecco come e quando guardarli

Il 17 e 19 i Metallica si sono esibiti Chase Center di San Francisco, in California con sue incredibili concerti per celebrare i 40 anni dalla fondazione del gruppo.

Ora la band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich ha messo a disposizione sulla piattaforma Prime Video la registrazione dei due live. Lo speciale contributo sarà disponibile dal 24 dicembre fino a lunedì 27. Oltre ai concerti la band pubblicherà anche filmati bonus e clip esclusive.

La Tracklist dei concerti:

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #1 (December 17th)



Hit The Lights

Creeping Death

Trapped Under Ice

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Orion

The Shortest Straw

One

Sad But True

Nothing Else Matters

King Nothing

Fixxxer

Breadfan

No Leaf Clover

Frantic

The Day That Never Comes

Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #2 (December 19th)

Hardwired

The End Of The Line

Dirty Window

I Disappear

Am I Evil?

The Memory Remains

Fuel

Bleeding Me

Wasting My Hate

The Unforgiven

Enter Sandman

Harvester of Sorrow

Master Of Puppets

Fade To Black

Whiplash

Seek & Destroy