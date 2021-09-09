Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, in uscita il box set B-Sides & Rarities Part II. Ascolta QUI il singolo Vortex

Rock News
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds hanno annunciato l'uscita di B-Sides & Rarities Part II, il tanto atteso seguito di B-Sides & Rarities del 2005. Il nuovo box set sarà pubblicato il prossimo 22 ottobre in doppio vinile, doppio CD, doppio CD deluxe e su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II verranno anche pubblicati insieme in un Box Set in Edizione Limitata di 7 Vinili che include 83 brani e un libretto di materiale esclusivo.
B-Sides & Rarities Part II è stato compilato da Nick Cave e Warren Ellis, e contiene 27 brani rari e inediti usciti tra il 2006 e il 2020, incluse le prime registrazioni di ‘Skeleton Tree’, ‘Girl In Amber’ e ‘Bright Horses’.
La canzone in precedenza mai pubblicata, Vortex, è ora disponibile in streaming. Tratta da B-Sides & Rarities Part II, è stata scritta e registrata nel 2006 da Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey e Jim Sclavunos e poiché la band non è mai stata in grado di definirla come Grinderman o Bad Seeds, rimase inedita.
L’originale B-Sides & Rarities Part I è uscito nel 2005 - compilato da Mick Harvey e comprende 56 tracce tra cui rarità, outtakes, cover e B-sides uscite tra il 1988 e il 2005. Questa è la prima volta che l’album viene reso disponibile in vinile.
“Mi è sempre piaciuto l’originale B-Sides & Rarities più di ogni altro nostro album. È l’unico album che ascolterei volentieri. Sembra più rilassato, anche un po’ insensato in alcuni punti, ma con belle canzoni ovunque. C’è anche qualcosa, nella piccolezza di certe canzoni che è più vicino al loro spirito originale.
B-Sides & Rarities Part II continua questa strana e bellissima raccolta di canzoni perdute dei The Bad Seeds. Amo il lato finale dell’ultimo disco perché rivela i piccoli e fragili inizi di alcune delle mie canzoni preferite dei Bad Seeds. 'Waiting For You' completa di una particolare traccia ritmica, una splendida 'Life Per Se' ritenuta troppo triste per Skeleton Tree, e ‘Earthlings’ che alcuni considerano la traccia più bella delle sessioni di Ghosteen” - Nick Cave
TRACKLISTINGS:
B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I & II
LIMITED EDITION DELUXE 7 VINYL BOX SET:
PART I VINYL 1:
A1. Deanna (Acoustic Version)
A2. The Mercy Seat (Acoustic Version)
A3. City of Refuge (Acoustic Version)
A4. The Moon Is in the Gutter
A5. The Six Strings That Drew Blood
A6. Rye Whiskey
A7. Running Scared
B1. Black Betty
B2. Scum
B3. The Girl at the Bottom of My Glass
B4. The Train Song
B5. Cocks 'n' Asses
B6. Blue Bird
PART I VINYL 2:
A1. Helpless
A2. God's Hotel
A3. (I'll Love You) Till the End of the World
A4. Cassiel's Song
A5. Tower of Song
A6. Rye Whiskey
B1. What Can I Give You?
B2. What a Wonderful World
B3. Rainy Night In Soho
B4. Lucy (Version #2)
B5. Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)
PART I VINYL 3
A1. The Ballad of Robert Moore and Betty Coltrane
A2. The Willow Garden
A3. King Kong Kitchee Kitchee Ki-Mi-O
A4. Knoxville Girl
A5. There's No Night Out in the Jail
A6. That's What Jazz Is to Me
B1. Where the Wild Roses Grow
B2. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 1
B3. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 2
B4. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 3
B5. O'Malley's Bar Reprise
PART I VINYL 4
A1. Red Right Hand
A2. Time Jesum Transeuntum Et Non Riverentum
A3. Little Empty Boat
A4. Right Now I'm A-Roaming
B1. Come Into My Sleep
B2. Black Hair
B3. Babe, I Got You Bad
B4. Sheep May Safely Graze
B5. Opium Tea
PART I VINYL 5
A1. Grief Came Riding
A2. Bless His Ever Loving Heart
A3. Good Good Day
A4. Little Janey's Gone
A5. I Feel So Good
A6. Shoot Me Down
B1. Swing Low
B2. Little Ghost Song
B3. Everything Must Converge
B4. Nocturama
B5. She's Leaving You
B6. Under This Moon
PART II VINYL 6
A1. Hey Little Firing Squad
A2. Fleeting Love
A3. Accidents Will Happen
A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)
A5. Avalanche*
A6. Vortex *
B1. Needle Boy
B2. Lightning Bolts
B3. Animal X
B4. Give Us a Kiss
B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)*
PART II VINYL 7
A1. First Skeleton Tree*
A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues*
A3. Opium Eyes*
A4. Big Dream (With Sky)*
A5. Instrumental #33*
A6. Hell Villanelle*
A7. Euthanasia*
A8. Life Per Se*
B1. Steve McQueen*
B2. First Bright Horses*
B3. First Girl in Amber*
B4. Glacier*
B5. Heart that Kills You*
B6. First Waiting for You*
B7. Sudden Song*
B8. Earthlings*
UNRELEASED TRACKS *
B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I
3CD:
PART I CD 1:
1. Deanna (Acoustic Version)
2. The Mercy Seat (Acoustic Version)
3. City of Refuge (Acoustic Version)
4. The Moon Is in the Gutter
5. The Six Strings That Drew Blood
6. Rye Whiskey
7. Running Scared
8. Black Betty
9. Scum
10. The Girl at the Bottom of My Glass
11. The Train Song
12. Cocks 'n' Asses
13. Blue Bird
14. Helpless
15. God's Hotel
16. (I'll Love You) Till the End of the World
17. Cassiel's Song
18. Tower of Song
19. What Can I Give You?
PART I CD 2:
1. What a Wonderful World
2. Rainy Night In Soho
3. Lucy (Version #2)
4. Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)
5. Sail Away
6. There's No Night Out in the Jail
7. That's What Jazz Is to Me
8. The Willow Garden
9. The Ballad of Robert Moore and Betty Coltrane
10. King Kong Kitchee Kitchee Ki-Mi-O
11. Knoxville Girl
12. Where the Wild Roses Grow (Original Guide Vocal Version)
13. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 1
14. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 2
15. O'Malley's Bar Pt. 3
16. Time Jesum Transeuntum Et Non Riverentum
17. O'Malley's Bar Reprise
18. Red Right Hand (Scream 3 Version)
PART I CD 3:
1. Little Empty Boat
2. Right Now I'm A-Roaming
3. Come Into My Sleep
4. Black Hair
5. Babe, I Got You Bad
6. Sheep May Safely Graze
7. Opium Tea
8. Grief Came Riding
9. Bless His Ever Loving Heart
10. Good Good Day
11. Little Janey's Gone
12. I Feel So Good
13. Shoot Me Down
14. Swing Low
15. Little Ghost Song
16. Everything Must Converge
17. Nocturama
18. She's Leaving You
19. Under This Moon
B-SIDES & RARITIES PART II
DOUBLE VINYL, DELUXE 2CD, STANDARD 2CD, DIGITAL:
PART II CD 1 / VINYL 1:
A1. Hey Little Firing Squad
A2. Fleeting Love
A3. Accidents Will Happen
A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)
A5. Avalanche*
A6. Vortex
B1. Needle Boy
B2. Lightning Bolts
B3. Animal X
B4. Give Us a Kiss
B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)*
PART II CD 2 / VINYL 2
A1. First Skeleton Tree*
A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues*
A3. Opium Eyes*
A4. Big Dream (With Sky)*
A5. Instrumental #33*
A6. Hell Villanelle*
A7. Euthanasia*
A8. Life Per Se*
B1. Steve McQueen*
B2. First Bright Horses*
B3. First Girl in Amber*
B4. Glacier*
B5. Heart that Kills You*
B6. First Waiting for You*
B7. Sudden Song*
B8. Earthlings
UNRELEASED TRACKS *
