Joey Jordison, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa dello storico batterista degli Slipknot

La scomparsa di Joey Jordison, batterista degli Slipknot dal 1995 al 2013 e autore di molti pezzi della band dell'Iowa, ha lasciato nello sconforto e nell'incredulità il mondo del rock e della musica. Jordison con gli Slipknot ha pubblicato quattro album in studio e due con i Murderdolls (oltre a molte altre collaborazioni).

La famiglia del musicista non ha specificato le cause del decesso. "La morte di Joey ci ha lasciato con il cuore vuoto e sentimenti di indescrivibile dolore. Per coloro che conoscevano Joey, capivano il suo talento, la sua personalità gentile, il cuore gigante e il suo amore per tutto ciò che riguarda la famiglia e la musica".

Sono state innumerevoli le reazioni da parte delle rockstar e dei colleghi del grande batterista che, attraverso i social, hanno voluto esprimere il proprio tributo alla sua vita e alla sua carriera:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Serj Tankian (@serjtankian)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Daron Malakian (@daronmalakian)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Metallica (@metallica)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Scott Ian (@scottianthrax)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da john5official (@john5official)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

R.I.P Joey… :/ — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) July 27, 2021

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician. 46 is no age. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) July 27, 2021

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey



- Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021

I love what Joey Jordison accomplished with Slipknot. They were the bridge from rock into professional wrestling. From what I hear, Joey had an illness that made him unable to play the drums. (Our bodies are only good for a time). Rest in peace… https://t.co/HWTtJ4FhfG — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) July 27, 2021

Sad to hear the passing of Joey Jordison. His drumming in @slipknot inspired me as a teenager, as it did to many other drummers my age. I’d spend a lot of time jamming that first album in the school music room. RIP. — Ben Thatcher (@BenjiTalent) July 27, 2021

Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ec — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ministry (@weareministry)

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021