Joey Jordison, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa dello storico batterista degli Slipknot

Joey Jordison, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa dello storico batterista degli Slipknot

Dai Metallica a Serj Tankian, le grandi rockstar ricordano il batterista della band scomparso a soli 46 anni

La scomparsa di Joey Jordison, batterista degli Slipknot dal 1995 al 2013 e autore di molti pezzi della band dell'Iowa, ha lasciato nello sconforto e nell'incredulità il mondo del rock e della musica. Jordison con gli Slipknot ha pubblicato quattro album in studio e due con i Murderdolls (oltre a molte altre collaborazioni).

La famiglia del musicista non ha specificato le cause del decesso. "La morte di Joey ci ha lasciato con il cuore vuoto e sentimenti di indescrivibile dolore. Per coloro che conoscevano Joey, capivano il suo talento, la sua personalità gentile, il cuore gigante e il suo amore per tutto ciò che riguarda la famiglia e la musica". 

Sono state innumerevoli le reazioni da parte delle rockstar e dei colleghi del grande batterista che, attraverso i social, hanno voluto esprimere il proprio tributo alla sua vita e alla sua carriera:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Serj Tankian (@serjtankian)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Daron Malakian (@daronmalakian)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Metallica (@metallica)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Scott Ian (@scottianthrax)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da john5official (@john5official)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Ministry (@weareministry)

