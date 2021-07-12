Euro 2020, la gioia e la sofferenza di Liam Gallagher: ha raccontato su Twitter ogni istante della finale tra Italia e Inghilterra

Liam Gallagher e il calcio, un binomio che non conosce confini, nemmeno su twitter.

Il grande rocker di Manchester, tifoso del City da sempre, ha ovviamente assistito alla finale di Euro 2020 tra Italia e Inghilterra subendo nell'umore e nell'orgoglio una sconfitta che forse per lui non era così del tutto inaspettata. Qualche settimana fa infatti Liam aveva pronosticato la probabile vittoria dell'Italia dopo appena due partite dall'inizio dei campionati europei, indicando la squadra allenata da Roberto Mancini come la più forte del torneo.

Ma ieri ha creduto fino all'ultimo secondo nella sua amata Inghilterra e attraverso il suo mezzo di comunicazione preferito, ovviamente Twitter, ha raccontato ogni attimo dell'incontro tra le due nazionali, condividendo con tutti i suoi follower l'infinita bellezza dell'attesa di un incontro così fondamentale per la sua squadra.

Non ha gettato la spugna nemmeno per un istante e alla fine, come ogni grande tifoso che si rispetti, ha fatto i complimenti all'Italia, auspicandosi che l'Inghilterra possa tornare presto e più forte ai mondiali del prossimo anno.

Ecco il racconto attimo per attimo della domenica calcistica più attesa dell'anno con le parole di Liam Gallagher.:

C’mon you fuckers LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

I fucking love this country c’mon England — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Absolutely buzzing my parka monkey arse off it’s absolute carnage — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Only 5 hours to go JESUS fucking Christ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Im in bits — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

What a fucking zone — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Back in the room c’mon you fuckers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

C’mon England — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

The fucking red arrows have just flew past my garden nearly give me a fucking heart attack Wtfs going on here — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Get Rashford on get jude on get — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Get bonehead on — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Love saka — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

ETID — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

It is what it it is — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

And all that taking the medal of is disrespectful — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Respect to the Italians we go AGIAN — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Respect to the ballers you had me there for a month RNR will save the soul I’m on my way LGx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

Mooning — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2021