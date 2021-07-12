Euro 2020, la gioia e la sofferenza di Liam Gallagher: ha raccontato su Twitter ogni istante della finale tra Italia e Inghilterra

Rock News

Il rocker di Manchester ha descritto ogni momento della grande finale allo Stadio di Wembley

Liam Gallagher e il calcio, un binomio che non conosce confini, nemmeno su twitter.

Il grande rocker di Manchester, tifoso del City da sempre, ha ovviamente assistito alla finale di Euro 2020 tra Italia e Inghilterra subendo nell'umore e nell'orgoglio una sconfitta che forse per lui non era così del tutto inaspettata. Qualche settimana fa infatti Liam aveva pronosticato la probabile vittoria dell'Italia dopo appena due partite dall'inizio dei campionati europei, indicando la squadra allenata da Roberto Mancini come la più forte del torneo.

Ma ieri ha creduto fino all'ultimo secondo nella sua amata Inghilterra e attraverso il suo mezzo di comunicazione preferito, ovviamente Twitter, ha raccontato ogni attimo dell'incontro tra le due nazionali, condividendo con tutti i suoi follower l'infinita bellezza dell'attesa di un incontro così fondamentale per la sua squadra.

Non ha gettato la spugna nemmeno per un istante e alla fine, come ogni grande tifoso che si rispetti, ha fatto i complimenti all'Italia, auspicandosi che l'Inghilterra possa tornare presto e più forte ai mondiali del prossimo anno.

Ecco il racconto attimo per attimo della domenica calcistica più attesa dell'anno con le parole di Liam Gallagher.:

