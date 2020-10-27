Jack White ha ricomprato la chitarra a un musicista di strada dopo che la sua era stata distrutta durante un aggressione

Jack White non è certo nuovo a gesti di grande altruismo o di aiuto in soccorso di altri musicisti. E anche questa volta è riuscito a superarsi. Il grande chitarrista di Detroit ha voluto ricomprare la chitarra ad un musicista di strada di Edimburgo. Il chitarrista, di nome Matt Grant, ha lanciato un appello in rete (con una raccolta fondi) a seguito di una brutta aggressione subita ai suoi danni da parte di una persona in stato di alterazione che, avvicinatasi alla sua postazione in Princes Street, ha pensato di distruggere la sua chitarra. Dopo l'incidente il giovane musicista di strada ha scelto di documentare l'accaduto sulla sua pagina Instagram.

Lanciando un appello Go Fund Me, Grant era riuscito a raccogliere circa 4000 sterline, chiudendo la pagine della raccolta fondi e pensando che la questione si fosse risolta. Ma Jack White aveva già visto su internet l'appello del giovane musicista di strada lanciato su Go Fund Me, incaricando il suo manager di contattare Grant per acquistare una chitarra di sua scelta.

Il manager ha portato Matt Grant al Guitar Guitar di Edinburgh, dove il musicista aveva già acquistato un'acustica cutaway Sigma, ma nonostante questo l'uomo ha insistito perché ne scegliesse un'altra interamente pagata da Jack White: una nuova Fender Stratocaster!

Il musicista di strada ha così raccontato l'accaduto: "Ho detto a quell'uomo che avevo già acquistato una nuova chitarra acustica ma lui ha detto: "Tienila e prendine un'altra. Jack ci tiene davvero tanto ad aiutarti". Mi sono sentito come un bambino in un negozio di caramelle, sono andato in giro per quel negozio a provare tutte le chitarre finché non ho scelto quella che volevo! Vorrei ringraziare Jack direttamente, ma ho scoperto che in realtà non possiede un telefono, quindi il suo manager ha detto di inviare un'e-mail, questa in teoria dovrebbe essere in grado di riceverla"

Grant ha pubblicato successivamente un video su Instagram ringraziando i suoi sostenitori su Go Fund Me e Jack White, eseguendo un arrangiamento strumentale di Seven Nation Army.