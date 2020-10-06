Green Day, annunciato "No Fun Mondays", l'album di Billie Joe Armstrong con le cover registrate durante il lockdown. Tutte le info

Rock News
I Green Day attraverso un post pubblicato su tutti gli account ufficiali della band hanno annunciato l'uscita di "No Fun Mondays", il disco contenente tutte le cover registrate da Billie Joe Armstrong durante il lockdown.
Tutte le canzoni soliste registrare dal frontman della band di Berkeley durante il lungo periodo di quarantena saranno pubblicate in questo nuovo album che vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 novembre. Il disco sarà stampato anche in una speciale edizione con vinile azzurro e la copertina glitterata.
Here we goooo... #NoFunMondays (the album) is coming for you on 11/27!! That's right *all of the songs* on one album. That's not all! There's also a baby blue vinyl w/ glow in the dark cover available in the webstore - so go pre-order yours on store.greenday.com!!
LA TRACKLIST DI "NO FUN MONDAYS":
SIDE ONE:
I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW
WAR STORIES
MANIC MONDAY
CORPUS CHRISTI
THAT THING YOU DO!
AMICO
YOU CAN’T PUT YOUR ARMS ROUND A MEMORY
SIDE TWO:
KIDS IN AMERICA
NOT THAT WAY ANYMORE
THAT’S ROCK ‘N’ ROLL
GIMME SOME TRUTH
WHOLE WIDE WORLD
POLICE ON MY BACK
A NEW ENGLAND
