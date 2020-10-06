Green Day, annunciato "No Fun Mondays", l'album di Billie Joe Armstrong con le cover registrate durante il lockdown. Tutte le info

I Green Day attraverso un post pubblicato su tutti gli account ufficiali della band hanno annunciato l'uscita di "No Fun Mondays", il disco contenente tutte le cover registrate da Billie Joe Armstrong durante il lockdown.

Tutte le canzoni soliste registrare dal frontman della band di Berkeley durante il lungo periodo di quarantena saranno pubblicate in questo nuovo album che vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 novembre. Il disco sarà stampato anche in una speciale edizione con vinile azzurro e la copertina glitterata.

LA TRACKLIST DI "NO FUN MONDAYS":

SIDE ONE:

I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW

WAR STORIES

MANIC MONDAY

CORPUS CHRISTI

THAT THING YOU DO!

AMICO

YOU CAN’T PUT YOUR ARMS ROUND A MEMORY

SIDE TWO:

KIDS IN AMERICA

NOT THAT WAY ANYMORE

THAT’S ROCK ‘N’ ROLL

GIMME SOME TRUTH

WHOLE WIDE WORLD

POLICE ON MY BACK

A NEW ENGLAND