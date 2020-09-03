Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder ha aperto il suo profilo Instagram. Guardalo qui

Eddie Vedder ha aperto il so profilo Instagram.

Per la prima volta il leader dei Pearl Jam ha deciso di avvicinarsi ulteriormente ai suoi fan sbarcando per la prima volta sul popolare social network controllato da Facebook. Vedder al momento ha deciso di condividere solamente alcune fotografie dedicate alla campagna sul voto americano, cercando di sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica e i fan sull'importanza di esercitare il diritto di voto alle prossime elezioni americane previste per novembre.

Tra i profili seguiti dall'account del leader dei Pearl Jam risultano quelli dei suoi familiari e dei suoi compagni di band.

Non è ancora chiaro se l'apertura di questo profilo social sia legato in qualche modo all'arrivo di nuovo materiale inedito solista o targato Pearl Jam, ma nel dubbio vi consigliamo di seguirlo.