Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder ha aperto il suo profilo Instagram. Guardalo qui

instagram.com/eddievedder

Rock News

Il leader dei Pearl Jam sbarca per la prima volta sul popolare social network

Eddie Vedder ha aperto il so profilo Instagram.
Per la prima volta il leader dei Pearl Jam ha deciso di avvicinarsi ulteriormente ai suoi fan sbarcando per la prima volta sul popolare social network controllato da Facebook. Vedder al momento ha deciso di condividere solamente alcune fotografie dedicate alla campagna sul voto americano, cercando di sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica e i fan sull'importanza di esercitare il diritto di voto alle prossime elezioni americane previste per novembre.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

This end up.. Foolproof!   Whomever is attempting to make this process unclear or ripe for fraud should not be trusted. In Pearl Jam we had to request Absentee Ballots going back to 1992 cause we were always away from home touring. Now the state of Washington has been doing across the board Vote by Mail for over a decade. M.I.T. did a major comprehensive study of Mail in Ballots in the U.S. covering the last twenty years.  Hundreds of millions of votes.  They found the percentage of false or forged ballots to be .00006 percent. Please, let’s not be confused by the rhetoric being used by certain folks who apparently want less people to vote. Or would rather that you risk your own health and the safety of others when you could be using this tested, tried and true method that’s worked for years.

Un post condiviso da Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder) in data:

Tra i profili seguiti dall'account del leader dei Pearl Jam risultano quelli dei suoi familiari e dei suoi compagni di band.
Non è ancora chiaro se l'apertura di questo profilo social sia legato in qualche modo all'arrivo di nuovo materiale inedito solista o targato Pearl Jam, ma nel dubbio vi consigliamo di seguirlo.

