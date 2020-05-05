Coronavirus, è morto Dave Greenfield, tastierista dei The Stranglers. Il ricordo del mondo del rock

Rock News

Il grande tastierista è morto all'età di 71 anni dopo essere risultato positivo al test del COVID-19

Il tastierista dei The Stranglers, Dave Greenfield, è morto all'età di 71 anni dopo essere risultato positivo al test del COVID-19.

Greenfield era diventato un famosissimo tastierista grazie al caratteristico suono che era riuscito a creare con il suo organo Hammond, reso celebre all'interno del classico della band "Golden Brown", che scrisse nel 1981.

È morto dopo aver contratto il coronavirus in ospedale, a seguito di una prolungata degenza per problemi cardiaci. L'ex frontman dei The Stranglers Hugh Cornwall ha scritto un pensiero su Twitter per rendere omaggio al suo ex compagno di band.

"Sono davvero triste di apprendere la notizia della scomparsa di Dave Greenfield. Lui riusciva a fare la differenza tra i The Stranglers e ogni altra band punk. Le sue capacità musicali e il suo animo gentile hanno dato una svolta davvero significativa al percorso della band. Dovrebbe essere ricordato come l'uomo che ha dato al mondo la musica di "Golden Brown".

Molte altre rock star hanno voluto rendere omaggio alla memoria del tastierista scomparso, incluso il frontman dei The Charlatans Tim Burgess: “Addio Dave Greenfield. Il tuo suono ha avuto un'enorme influenza sulla nostra band e anche nella mia vita. I miei pensieri sono tutti per la famiglia di Dave e per i suoi cari".

Gli Echo & The Bunnymen hanno scritto un breve ma intenso pensiero: "Riposa In Pace Dave Greenfield, non ci possiamo credere".

Anche Bonehead, chitarrista degli Oasis, ha voluto omaggiare il grande Dave: "RIP Dave Greenfield, sei stato un'enorme influenza su di me da quando ho iniziato a suonare per la prima volta in un band."

