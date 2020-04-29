Oasis: è uscito il brano inedito Don't Stop. Ascoltalo ora

Rock News

Oasis: è uscito il brano inedito Don't Stop... Ascoltalo ora

Guarda il video del singolo pubblicato a sorpresa da Noel Gallagher e Liam Gallagher

Gli Oasis hanno pubblicato a sorpresa un brano inedito intitolato intitolato Don't Stop... (Demo) per i fan che si trovano in quarantena a causa del corovavirus. Ecco il video e il testo della canzone.



Il testo di Don't Stop... (Demo)

Bye, bye my friend I’m leaving.
I’m gonna feast on the stars in the sky.
While I’ll be gone don’t stop dreaming.
Don’t be sad and don’t cry.

Lazy days and sunny rays will guide me.
Back home to where I belong.
If god gives me grace then he will find me a space.
And I hope I’ll be singing this song.

Don’t stop being happy.
Don’t stop your clapping.
Don’t stop your laughing.
Take a piece of life.
It’s alright to hold back the night.

