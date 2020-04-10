Queen, Brian May pubblica il tutorial di We Are The Champions e suona in streaming con una ragazza italiana! Guarda il video

Il "professor" Brian May in queste settimane di isolamento forzato a causa del coronavirus ha sicuramente aiutato migliaia di chitarristi, oltre che a passare il tempo, anche a incrementare le loro capacità con delle video lezioni davvero prestigiose. Dopo Bohemian Rhapsody, Tie Your Mother Down, Hammer to Fall il chitarrista dei Queen ha pubblicato uno dei tutorial più attesi da tutti i fan della band britannica: We Are The Champions!

Dopo l'inattesa e grande risposta ricevuta da tantissimi musicisti che via streaming hanno voluto suonare insieme a Brian, il chitarrista ha esortato nuovamente tutti a suonare a distanza insieme a lui questo grandioso inno della storia del rock: "This is also a new invitation to #jamwithbri!!!"

E la risposta non si è fatta attendere. Arriva dall'Italia uno dei primi video in risposta alla dolcissima versione di We Are The Champions suonata da Brian May nel suo salotto di casa. Questo bellissimo video è stato realizzato da una giovane cantante, Federica Cardamone:

E non si sono fatti attendere i complimenti dallo stesso Brian May!