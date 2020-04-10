Queen, Brian May pubblica il tutorial di We Are The Champions e suona in streaming con una ragazza italiana! Guarda il video

Rock News
Il "professor" Brian May in queste settimane di isolamento forzato a causa del coronavirus ha sicuramente aiutato migliaia di chitarristi, oltre che a passare il tempo, anche a incrementare le loro capacità con delle video lezioni davvero prestigiose. Dopo Bohemian Rhapsody, Tie Your Mother Down, Hammer to Fall il chitarrista dei Queen ha pubblicato uno dei tutorial più attesi da tutti i fan della band britannica: We Are The Champions!
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is also a new invitation to #jamwithbri !!! I’ve been so amazed by the Jams you guys have put together on my previous MicroConcertinas I thought this might be the ultimate opportunity. It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL !!! Let’s do it ! Let me see your hands !!! And hear your voices !!! There’s something else about this post that’s different from any of my previous micro-organisms. I wonder who will spot it. Must be a portent ... ah ! @gibsongas - you did spot it already !!! Ah !! You ALL got it in one !! Ha ha - I shouldn’t underestimate you guys ! Well, I was excited to have the Red Lady in my hands again (suitably quarantined) - so an a-capella Champions seemed a good way to celebrate ! Thanks ! Bri
Dopo l'inattesa e grande risposta ricevuta da tantissimi musicisti che via streaming hanno voluto suonare insieme a Brian, il chitarrista ha esortato nuovamente tutti a suonare a distanza insieme a lui questo grandioso inno della storia del rock: "This is also a new invitation to #jamwithbri!!!"
E la risposta non si è fatta attendere. Arriva dall'Italia uno dei primi video in risposta alla dolcissima versione di We Are The Champions suonata da Brian May nel suo salotto di casa. Questo bellissimo video è stato realizzato da una giovane cantante, Federica Cardamone:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So... @brianmayforreal is asking to jam with him and I couldn't resist! Even in this way this is sooooo exciting! Thank you Brian to make us feel closer in this difficult times! #westayathome #jamwithbri Virtual jam with the legend Mr @brianmayforreal on this amazing song #wearethechampions #microcon #15 #queen #newsoftheworld @officialqueenmusic @rogertaylorofficial #freddiemercury @comunitaqueeniana #singer #girlsingingqueen Thanks @giomasino, too, for challenging me.
E non si sono fatti attendere i complimenti dallo stesso Brian May!
Rock
Trends