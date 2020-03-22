Bon Jovi: il tastierista David Bryan positivo al Coronavirus. Le sue condizioni sono buone

David Bryan, tastierista dei Bon Jovi, ha comunicato pubblicamente di essere risultato positivo al test del tampone del Coronavirus. “Sono stato malato per una settimana ma senza problemi” ha scitto David nel suo post. Aggiungendo poi di non avere paura e che rimarrà chiuso in casa sua per un'altra settimana alla fine della quale rifarà il test per capire se sarà guarito dal virus. Prima di chiudere il post Bryan si è raccomandato di aiutarsi uno con l’altro e che con l’aiuto di tutti l’emergenza finirà presto.