Bon Jovi: il tastierista David Bryan positivo al Coronavirus. Le sue condizioni sono buone

David Bryan, tastierista dei Bon Jovi, ha comunicato pubblicamente di essere risultato positivo al test del tampone del Coronavirus. “Sono stato malato per una settimana ma senza problemi” ha scitto David nel suo post. Aggiungendo poi di non avere paura e che rimarrà chiuso in casa sua per un'altra settimana alla fine della quale rifarà il test per capire se sarà guarito dal virus. Prima di chiudere il post Bryan si è raccomandato di aiutarsi uno con l’altro e che con l’aiuto di tutti l’emergenza finirà presto.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!❤️
