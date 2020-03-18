"Restate distanti e guardatevi il concerto da casa!". Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato il concerto di Hyde Park 2009. Guardalo qui

Rock News

Il Boss ha voluto fare un regalo speciale a tutti coloro che in queste settimane sono costretti a casa a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus

"Restate distanti e guardatevi in streaming "London Calling: Live In Hyde Park" comodamente da casa vostra".

Con queste parole il Boss in persona Bruce Springsteen ha voluto fare un regalo a tutti coloro che in queste settimane difficili sono costrette a rimanere in casa a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus. 
Per la prima volta Springsteen ha deciso di pubblicare integralmente e gratuitamente sulle principali piattaforme di streaming online lo storico concerto di Londra del 2009 con la E Street Band.

Godiamocelo insieme!

