"Restate distanti e guardatevi il concerto da casa!". Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato il concerto di Hyde Park 2009. Guardalo qui

"Restate distanti e guardatevi in streaming "London Calling: Live In Hyde Park" comodamente da casa vostra".

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS