"Restate distanti e guardatevi il concerto da casa!". Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato il concerto di Hyde Park 2009. Guardalo qui

"Restate distanti e guardatevi in streaming "London Calling: Live In Hyde Park" comodamente da casa vostra".
Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020
Con queste parole il Boss in persona Bruce Springsteen ha voluto fare un regalo a tutti coloro che in queste settimane difficili sono costrette a rimanere in casa a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.
Per la prima volta Springsteen ha deciso di pubblicare integralmente e gratuitamente sulle principali piattaforme di streaming online lo storico concerto di Londra del 2009 con la E Street Band.
Godiamocelo insieme!
