Coronavirus, Brian May dei Queen e l'appello ai fan: "prendete subito misure drastiche. L'isolamento sociale unica soluzione"

Nelle scorse ore Brian May ha condiviso un articolo riguardante il coronavirus sul suo account Instagram invitando tutti i suoi follower ad adottare misure drastiche per rallentare la diffusione del contagio.

Il chitarrista dei Queen ha scritto senza mezzi termini: «Sento che questa potrebbe essere la cosa più importante che abbia mai postato».

Nella lunga didascalia che accompagna l'articolo, May spiega che "là fuori" circolano tantissime false informazioni, molte delle quali inducono le persone a prendere la questione poco seriamente. Il musicista riconosce che il governo inglese non ha agito prontamente e che i cattivi consigli dati alla popolazione potrebbero causare migliaia di morti.

Per May ora è già troppo tardi per contenere il coronavirus in Gran Bretagna, ma si può fare ancora molto per salvare la vita dei propri cari: cioè adottare subito le misure drastiche che la popolazione avrebbe dovuto adottare già tre settimane fa. L'isolamento sociale è l'unico modo per limitare i danni.

Brian May invita il suo pubblico a leggere l'articolo per capire perché è così importante agire subito e lo esorta a diffonderlo il più possibile. La speranza del musicista è che anche il governo cambi direzione al più presto.