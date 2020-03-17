Coronavirus, Brian May dei Queen e l'appello ai fan: "prendete subito misure drastiche. L'isolamento sociale unica soluzione"

Rock News
Nelle scorse ore Brian May ha condiviso un articolo riguardante il coronavirus sul suo account Instagram invitando tutti i suoi follower ad adottare misure drastiche per rallentare la diffusione del contagio.
Il chitarrista dei Queen ha scritto senza mezzi termini: «Sento che questa potrebbe essere la cosa più importante che abbia mai postato».
Nella lunga didascalia che accompagna l'articolo, May spiega che "là fuori" circolano tantissime false informazioni, molte delle quali inducono le persone a prendere la questione poco seriamente. Il musicista riconosce che il governo inglese non ha agito prontamente e che i cattivi consigli dati alla popolazione potrebbero causare migliaia di morti.
Per May ora è già troppo tardi per contenere il coronavirus in Gran Bretagna, ma si può fare ancora molto per salvare la vita dei propri cari: cioè adottare subito le misure drastiche che la popolazione avrebbe dovuto adottare già tre settimane fa. L'isolamento sociale è l'unico modo per limitare i danni.
Brian May invita il suo pubblico a leggere l'articolo per capire perché è così importante agire subito e lo esorta a diffonderlo il più possibile. La speranza del musicista è che anche il governo cambi direzione al più presto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED. There is so much false information out there - people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat - even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths. It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain - but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE - minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do. PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it - but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future. THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please - and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives. My God - I am praying that Boris will read it - and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed - delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake. Bri
