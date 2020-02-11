Rage Against The Machine, annunciate le date europee del tour. L'italia non c'è (per ora)

Rock News
A novembre scorso i Rage Against The Machine hanno annunciato la loro reunion e il ritorno sul palco per un tour che, almeno all’inizio, avrebbe riguardato solo il Nord America. La band di Tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha, infatti, darà inizio alla serie di concerti americani il prossimo 26 marzo a El Paso per concludere il 10 e l’11 agosto con una doppia data al Madison Square Garden di New York. Tra queste date è prevista anche la partecipazione ad alcuni importanti Festival, come il Coachella ad aprile.
Oggi la band ha annunciato il prosieguo del reunion tour che arriverà anche in Europa, con partenza il 28 agosto al Festival di Leeds, per poi proseguire il 30 con il Festival di Reading. Le successive date toccheranno le principali città del Vecchio Continente, da Berlino a Parigi, ma purtroppo al momento non figurano date italiane e non si hanno notizie dell’eventuale aggiunta di un concerto anche nel nostro Paese.
Ad aprire i concerti dei RATM sarà il duo rap Run the Jewels; secondo quanto riportato da Billboard, i biglietti per questi live saranno in vendita a partire dal 13 febbraio sul sito ufficiale della band. Ecco l’elenco di tutte le date:
On sale Thursday, February 13 from 11am local at RATM.com. Poster by @VirgilAbloh.
Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour
March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Sept. 12 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
