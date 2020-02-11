Rage Against The Machine, annunciate le date europee del tour. L'italia non c'è (per ora)

A novembre scorso i Rage Against The Machine hanno annunciato la loro reunion e il ritorno sul palco per un tour che, almeno all’inizio, avrebbe riguardato solo il Nord America. La band di Tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha, infatti, darà inizio alla serie di concerti americani il prossimo 26 marzo a El Paso per concludere il 10 e l’11 agosto con una doppia data al Madison Square Garden di New York. Tra queste date è prevista anche la partecipazione ad alcuni importanti Festival, come il Coachella ad aprile.

Oggi la band ha annunciato il prosieguo del reunion tour che arriverà anche in Europa, con partenza il 28 agosto al Festival di Leeds, per poi proseguire il 30 con il Festival di Reading. Le successive date toccheranno le principali città del Vecchio Continente, da Berlino a Parigi, ma purtroppo al momento non figurano date italiane e non si hanno notizie dell’eventuale aggiunta di un concerto anche nel nostro Paese.

Ad aprire i concerti dei RATM sarà il duo rap Run the Jewels; secondo quanto riportato da Billboard, i biglietti per questi live saranno in vendita a partire dal 13 febbraio sul sito ufficiale della band. Ecco l’elenco di tutte le date:

Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Sept. 12 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle