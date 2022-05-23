I concerti rock più attesi del 2022. Scopri tutte le date
Tutti i concerti e i festival rock più attesi della stagione estiva 2022. Da Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses fino a KISS, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Nick Cave e Rammstein
Tutti i concerti e i festival rock più attesi della stagione estiva 2022. Da Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses fino a KISS, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Nick Cave, Judas Priest e Rammstein
Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.
LICENZA SIAE
882/I/07-293
VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com