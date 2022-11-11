Evanescence + Within Temptation: guarda le foto del concerto a Milano

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del live al Mediolanum Forum

Le immagini più belle del live degli Evanescence e dei Within Temptation a Milano (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEGLI EVANESCENCE
Broken Pieces Shine
Made of Stone
Take Cover
Going Under
Wasted on You
Lose Control / Part of Me / Never Go Back
Far From Heaven
Your Star
End of the Dream
Better Without You
Call Me When You're Sober
Imaginary
Use My Voice (con Sharon den Adel e Deena Jackoub)
Blind Belief
My Immortal
Bring Me to Life

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEI WITHIN TEMPTATION
See Who I Am
Iron
Paradise (What About Us?)
Angels
The Purge
Raise Your Banner
Entertain You
Don’t Pray for Me
All I Need
The Reckoning
Supernova
Ice Queen
Stairway to the Skies
Mother Earth

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy