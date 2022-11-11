Evanescence + Within Temptation: guarda le foto del concerto a Milano

Le immagini più belle del live degli Evanescence e dei Within Temptation a Milano (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEGLI EVANESCENCE
Broken Pieces Shine
Made of Stone
Take Cover
Going Under
Wasted on You
Lose Control / Part of Me / Never Go Back
Far From Heaven
Your Star
End of the Dream
Better Without You
Call Me When You're Sober
Imaginary
Use My Voice (con Sharon den Adel e Deena Jackoub)
Blind Belief
My Immortal
Bring Me to Life
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEI WITHIN TEMPTATION
See Who I Am
Iron
Paradise (What About Us?)
Angels
The Purge
Raise Your Banner
Entertain You
Don’t Pray for Me
All I Need
The Reckoning
Supernova
Ice Queen
Stairway to the Skies
Mother Earth