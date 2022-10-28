Rock News

Placebo: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Milano

Le immagini più belle del live della band di Brian Molko al Mediolanum Forum di Assago

Le foto più belle del concerto dei Placebo al Mediolanum Forum di Assago.

Pics. Mathias Marchioni

SCALETTA:

Forever Chemicals
Beautiful James
Scene of the Crime
Hugz
Happy Birthday in the Sky
Bionic
Twin Demons
Surrounded by Spies
Chemtrails
Sad White Reggae
Try Better Next Time
Too Many Friends
Went Missing
For What It's Worth
Slave to the Wage
Song to Say Goodbye
The Bitter End
Infra-red

Shout (Tears for Fears cover)
Fix Yourself
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush cover)

