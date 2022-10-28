Placebo: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Milano

Le foto più belle del concerto dei Placebo al Mediolanum Forum di Assago.

Pics. Mathias Marchioni

SCALETTA:

Forever Chemicals

Beautiful James

Scene of the Crime

Hugz

Happy Birthday in the Sky

Bionic

Twin Demons

Surrounded by Spies

Chemtrails

Sad White Reggae

Try Better Next Time

Too Many Friends

Went Missing

For What It's Worth

Slave to the Wage

Song to Say Goodbye

The Bitter End

Infra-red



Shout (Tears for Fears cover)

Fix Yourself

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush cover)