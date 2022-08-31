Rock News

Iggy Pop, guarda le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Mantova

Le immagini del live del nostro Rock Ambassador nell'Esedra di Palazzo Te

Le foto più belle del concerto di Iggy Pop nell'Esedra di Palazzo Te a Mantova.

Pics: Mathias Marchioni

SCALETTA:

Instrumental Intro (The Free Band with Mantova Chamber Orchestra)
Five Foot One 
Loves Missing
Sonali
The Passenger
James Bond
Dirty Sanchez
Lust for Life
The Endless Sea
Sister Midnight
Mass Production
Free
Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges)
I'm Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges)
Instrumental Intro (The Free Band with Mantova Chamber Orchestra)
Page
Nightclubbing
Glow in the Dark
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)

T.V. Eye (The Stooges)
Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges)
Down on the Street (The Stooges)
Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges)

