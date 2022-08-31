Iggy Pop, guarda le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Mantova

Rock News
Le foto più belle del concerto di Iggy Pop nell'Esedra di Palazzo Te a Mantova.
Pics: Mathias Marchioni
SCALETTA:
Instrumental Intro (The Free Band with Mantova Chamber Orchestra)
Five Foot One
Loves Missing
Sonali
The Passenger
James Bond
Dirty Sanchez
Lust for Life
The Endless Sea
Sister Midnight
Mass Production
Free
Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges)
I'm Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges)
Nightclubbing
Glow in the Dark
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)
T.V. Eye (The Stooges)
Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges)
Down on the Street (The Stooges)
Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges)