Iggy Pop, guarda le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Mantova

Le foto più belle del concerto di Iggy Pop nell'Esedra di Palazzo Te a Mantova.

Pics: Mathias Marchioni

SCALETTA:

Instrumental Intro (The Free Band with Mantova Chamber Orchestra)

Five Foot One

Loves Missing

Sonali

The Passenger

James Bond

Dirty Sanchez

Lust for Life

The Endless Sea

Sister Midnight

Mass Production

Free

Gimme Danger (Iggy and The Stooges)

I'm Sick of You (Iggy and The Stooges)

Instrumental Intro (The Free Band with Mantova Chamber Orchestra)

Page

Nightclubbing

Glow in the Dark

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)



T.V. Eye (The Stooges)

Death Trip (Iggy and The Stooges)

Down on the Street (The Stooges)

Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges)