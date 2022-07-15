Robert Plant + Alison Krauss: guarda le foto del concerto al Lucca Summer Festival

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del live in Piazza Napoleone

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del live in Piazza Napoleone di Robert plant + Alison Krauss.
(Photo by Mathias Marchioni)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Rich Woman (Li'l Millet and His Creoles cover)
Quattro World Drifts In (Calexico cover)
Fortune Teller (Benny Spellman cover)
Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)
Please Read the Letter (Jimmy Page & Robert Plant cover)
High and Lonesome
You Led Me to The Wrong
Trouble With My Lover (Allen Toussaint and Leo Nocentelli cover)
Go Your Way
Leave My Woman Alone (Ray Charles cover)
When the Levee Breaks (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover)
Gone Gone Gone (The Everly Brothers cover)
Can't Let Go (Lucinda Williams cover)

