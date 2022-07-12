Queen + Adam Lambert: le foto più belle e la scaletta del secondo concerto a Bologna

Rock News
Le foto più belle del secondo concerto dei Queen + Adam Lambert all'Unipol Arena di Bologna.
Pics: Mathias Marchioni
SCALETTA
Now I'm Here
Hammer to Fall
Somebody to Love
Killer Queen
Don't Stop Me Now
Nessun dorma
In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited
Act 2
I'm in Love With My Car
Bicycle Race
Fat Bottomed Girls
Another One Bites the Dust
I Want It All
B-stage
Love of My Life
'39
These Are the Days of Our Lives
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Under Pressure
A Kind of Magic
I Want to Break Free
You Take My Breath Away
Who Wants to Live Forever
Act 3
Guitar Solo
Tie Your Mother Down
The Show Must Go On
Radio Ga Ga
Bohemian Rhapsody
Encore:
Ay‐Oh
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions
