Queen + Adam Lambert: le foto più belle e la scaletta del primo concerto a Bologna

Le foto più belle concerto dei Queen + Adam Lambert all'Unipol Arena di Bologna.

Pics: Henry Ruggeri

SCALETTA

Now I'm Here

Hammer to Fall

Somebody to Love

Killer Queen

Nessun dorma (Giacomo Puccini)

Don't Stop Me Now

In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited



Act 2

I'm in Love With My Car

Bicycle Race

Fat Bottomed Girls

Another One Bites the Dust

I Want It All

B-stage

Love of My Life

'39

These Are the Days of Our Lives

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Under Pressure

A Kind of Magic

I Want to Break Free

You Take My Breath Away

Who Wants to Live Forever



Act 3

Guitar Solo

Tie Your Mother Down

The Show Must Go On

Radio Ga Ga

Bohemian Rhapsody



Encore:

Ay‐Oh

We Will Rock You

We Are the Champions