Rolling Stones: guarda le foto del concerto a Las Vegas aperto dai Måneskin che sono stati ringraziati da Mick Jagger in italiano: "Grazie mille ragazzi"

I Rolling Stones hanno suonato a Las Vegas all'Allegiant Stadium. Il live è stato aperto dai Måneskin che sono stati ringraziati da Mick Jagger. (Photo Getty Images)
ECCO LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEI ROLLING STONES
Street Fighting Man
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
19th Nervous Breakdown
Tumbling Dice
Rocks Off
Ruby Tuesday
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Start Me Up
Honky Tonk Women
Connection (Keith Richards alla voce)
Happy (Keith Richards alla voce)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Paint It Black
Sympathy for the Devil
Jumpin' Jack Flash
BIS
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
