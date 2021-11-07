Rolling Stones: guarda le foto del concerto a Las Vegas aperto dai Måneskin che sono stati ringraziati da Mick Jagger in italiano: "Grazie mille ragazzi"

I Rolling Stones hanno suonato a Las Vegas all'Allegiant Stadium. Il live è stato aperto dai Måneskin che sono stati ringraziati da Mick Jagger. (Photo Getty Images)

ECCO LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEI ROLLING STONES

Street Fighting Man

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Rocks Off

Ruby Tuesday

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Start Me Up

Honky Tonk Women

Connection (Keith Richards alla voce)

Happy (Keith Richards alla voce)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Sympathy for the Devil

Jumpin' Jack Flash



BIS

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction