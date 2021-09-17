Queen: guarda le immagini del grande concerto del 18 settembre 1976 ad Hyde Park

Le immagini, e la scaletta, dello storico live gratuito che radunò nel cuore di Londra 150.000 persone (Photo Getty Images)



LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Bohemian Rhapsody

Ogre Battle

Sweet Lady

White Queen (As It Began)

Flick of the Wrist

You're My Best Friend

Bohemian Rhapsody

Killer Queen

The March of the Black Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody (Reprise)

Bring Back That Leroy Brown

Brighton Rock

Son and Daughter

Guitar Solo

Son and Daughter (Reprise)

'39

You Take My Breath Away

The Prophet's Song

Stone Cold Crazy

Keep Yourself Alive

Liar

In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited





