Queen: guarda le immagini del grande concerto del 18 settembre 1976 ad Hyde Park

Le immagini, e la scaletta, dello storico live gratuito che radunò nel cuore di Londra 150.000 persone (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Bohemian Rhapsody
Ogre Battle
Sweet Lady
White Queen (As It Began)
Flick of the Wrist
You're My Best Friend
Bohemian Rhapsody
Killer Queen
The March of the Black Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody (Reprise)
Bring Back That Leroy Brown
Brighton Rock
Son and Daughter
Guitar Solo
Son and Daughter (Reprise)
'39
You Take My Breath Away
The Prophet's Song
Stone Cold Crazy
Keep Yourself Alive
Liar
In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited


