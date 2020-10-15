15 ottobre 2006: a New York con un concerto di Patti Smith chiude per sempre il leggendario CBGB. Guarda le foto di quella sera

Il 15 ottobre 2006 a New York, con un concerto di Patti Smith, chiude definitivamente (dopo 33 anni) il CBGB, il leggendario club al 315 della Bowery angolo Bleeker Street a Manhattan culla del movimento punk americano. Ecco le foto di quella storica serata. (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO



SET I

The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game (The Marvelettes cover)

Kimberly

The Tide Is High (The Paragons cover)

Pale Blue Eyes (The Velvet Underground cover)

Marquee Moon (Television cover con Richard Lloyd)

We Three

Distant Fingers

Without Chains

Ghost Dance

Birdland



SET II

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)

Redondo Beach (con Flea)

Free Money

Pissing in a River

Gimme Shelter (The Rolling Stones cover)

Space Monkey

Blitzkrieg Bop / Beat on the Brat / Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio? / Sheena Is a Punk Rocker (Ramones cover)

Ain't It Strange

So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star (The Byrds cover)

Rock n Roll Nigger

Babelogue

For Your Love (Graham Gouldman cover)

My Generation (The Who cover)



BIS

Land

Gloria (Them cover)

Elegie