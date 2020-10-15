Rock News

15 ottobre 2006: a New York con un concerto di Patti Smith chiude per sempre il leggendario CBGB. Guarda le foto di quella sera

Le immagini del leggendario club al 315 della Bowery angolo Bleeker Street a Manhattan culla del movimento punk americano

Il 15 ottobre 2006 a New York, con un concerto di Patti Smith, chiude definitivamente (dopo 33 anni) il CBGB, il leggendario club al 315 della Bowery angolo Bleeker Street a Manhattan culla del movimento punk americano. Ecco le foto di quella storica serata. (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

SET I
The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game (The Marvelettes cover)
Kimberly
The Tide Is High (The Paragons cover)
Pale Blue Eyes (The Velvet Underground cover)
Marquee Moon (Television cover con Richard Lloyd)
We Three
Distant Fingers
Without Chains
Ghost Dance
Birdland

SET II
Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)
Redondo Beach (con Flea)
Free Money
Pissing in a River
Gimme Shelter (The Rolling Stones cover)
Space Monkey
Blitzkrieg Bop / Beat on the Brat / Do You Remember Rock 'N' Roll Radio? / Sheena Is a Punk Rocker (Ramones cover)
Ain't It Strange
So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star (The Byrds cover)
Rock n Roll Nigger
Babelogue
For Your Love (Graham Gouldman cover)
My Generation (The Who cover)

BIS
Land
Gloria (Them cover)
Elegie

