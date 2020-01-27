Grammy Awards: guarda le foto con Aerosmith e Ozzy Osbourne e scopri i vincitori della categoria rock

A Los Angeles si è svolta la 62esima edizione dei riconoscimenti dedicati alla musica e iniziati con il tributo a Kobe Bryant

A Los Angeles è andata in scena la 62 edizione dei Grammy Awards. La cerimonia, iniziata con il tributo a Kobe Bryant, e presentata da Ozzy Osbourne con la moglie Sharon ha visto salire sul palco anche gli Aerosmith insieme ai RUN-DMC per rifare insieme Walk This Way.

ECCO I PREMIATI NELLE CATEGORIE ROCK, METAL E ALTERNATIVE

Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Rock Song
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

Best Metal Performance
Tool - 7empest 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell by Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix

(Photo by Getty Images)

