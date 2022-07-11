Rock News

Il ritorno dei Rage Against The Machine: il primo concerto dopo 11 anni. Guarda i video e la scaletta

La band di tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha è tornata con il Public Service Announcement Tour sul palco del Alpine Valley Music Theatre nel Wisconsin

I Rage Against The Machine sono ufficialmente tornati in tour!

La band di tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha ha dato il via al Public Service Announcement Tour che segna il ritorno dal vivo della leggendaria formazione con il frontman rientrato a pieno titolo nella formazione.

Il gruppo si è esibito con la prima data al Alpine Valley Music Theatre nel Wisconsin lo scorso sabato 9 luglio.

Guarda i video:

SCALETTA:

Bombtrack
People of the Sun
Bulls on Parade
Bullet in the Head
Testify (With Revolver intro)
Tire Me
Wake Up
Guerrilla Radio
Without a Face
Know Your Enemy
Calm Like a Bomb
Sleep Now in the Fire
War Within a Breath
The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)
Freedom (With Township Rebellion outro)
Killing in the Name

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Guano Apes - Open Your Eyes
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy