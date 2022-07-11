Il ritorno dei Rage Against The Machine: il primo concerto dopo 11 anni. Guarda i video e la scaletta

I Rage Against The Machine sono ufficialmente tornati in tour!

La band di tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha ha dato il via al Public Service Announcement Tour che segna il ritorno dal vivo della leggendaria formazione con il frontman rientrato a pieno titolo nella formazione.

Il gruppo si è esibito con la prima data al Alpine Valley Music Theatre nel Wisconsin lo scorso sabato 9 luglio.

Guarda i video:

SCALETTA:

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Testify (With Revolver intro)

Tire Me

Wake Up

Guerrilla Radio

Without a Face

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb

Sleep Now in the Fire

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Freedom (With Township Rebellion outro)

Killing in the Name