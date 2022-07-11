Il ritorno dei Rage Against The Machine: il primo concerto dopo 11 anni. Guarda i video e la scaletta

Rock News
I Rage Against The Machine sono ufficialmente tornati in tour!
La band di tom Morello e Zack De La Rocha ha dato il via al Public Service Announcement Tour che segna il ritorno dal vivo della leggendaria formazione con il frontman rientrato a pieno titolo nella formazione.
Il gruppo si è esibito con la prima data al Alpine Valley Music Theatre nel Wisconsin lo scorso sabato 9 luglio.
Guarda i video:
SCALETTA:
Bombtrack
People of the Sun
Bulls on Parade
Bullet in the Head
Testify (With Revolver intro)
Tire Me
Wake Up
Guerrilla Radio
Without a Face
Know Your Enemy
Calm Like a Bomb
Sleep Now in the Fire
War Within a Breath
The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)
Freedom (With Township Rebellion outro)
Killing in the Name
Concorsi