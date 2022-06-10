I Rolling Stones hanno omaggiato i Beatles durante il concerto a Liverpool. Ascolta qui I Wanna Be Your Man

I Rolling Stones hanno omaggiato i Beatles. Durante il concerto allo stadio di Anfield a Liverpool la band di Mick Jagger e Keith Richards ha eseguito "I Wanna Be Your Man" scritta da Paul McCartney e John Lennon e pubblicata anche dagli stessi Stones il 1° novembre 1963. Il brano venne pubblicato dai Fab Four nell'album "With The Beatles" il 22 novembre dello stesso anno.

Il brano è stato eseguito durante il primo concerto degli Stones a Liverpool in più di 50 anni: “È fantastico tornare a Liverpool dopo così tanto tempo. Tanto tempo, non sembra".

La canzone, scritta da John Lennon e Paul McCartney, nella versione dei Beatles è cantata da Ringo Starr.

La scaletta del concerto dei Rolling Stones a Liverpool allo Stadio di Anfield:

Street Fighting Man

19th Nervous Breakdown

Get Off of My Cloud

Tumbling Dice

I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles cover)

Out of Time

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Honky Tonk Women

You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Paint It Black

Sympathy for the Devil

Jumpin' Jack Flash



You'll Never Walk Alone (Performed by The Audience)

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction