I Rolling Stones hanno omaggiato i Beatles durante il concerto a Liverpool. Ascolta qui I Wanna Be Your Man

La band di Mick Jagger e Keith Richards ha eseguito il brano scritto da Paul McCartney e John Lennon e pubblicato anche dagli Stones nel 1963

I Rolling Stones hanno omaggiato i Beatles. Durante il concerto allo stadio di Anfield a Liverpool la band di Mick Jagger e Keith Richards ha eseguito "I Wanna Be Your Man" scritta da Paul McCartney e John Lennon e pubblicata anche dagli stessi Stones il 1° novembre 1963. Il brano venne pubblicato dai Fab Four nell'album "With The Beatles" il 22 novembre dello stesso anno.

Il brano è stato eseguito durante il primo concerto degli Stones a Liverpool in più di 50 anni: “È fantastico tornare a Liverpool dopo così tanto tempo. Tanto tempo, non sembra".

La canzone, scritta da John Lennon e Paul McCartney, nella versione dei Beatles è cantata da Ringo Starr.

La scaletta del concerto dei Rolling Stones a Liverpool allo Stadio di Anfield:

Street Fighting Man
19th Nervous Breakdown
Get Off of My Cloud
Tumbling Dice
I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles cover)
Out of Time
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Honky Tonk Women
You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Start Me Up
Paint It Black
Sympathy for the Devil
Jumpin' Jack Flash

You'll Never Walk Alone (Performed by The Audience)
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

