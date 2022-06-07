Foo Fighters, la storia del concerto allo stadio di Wembley con Jimmy Page & John Paul Jones dei Led Zeppelin. Guarda i video

Il 7 giugno 2006 i Foo Fighters si esibirono allo stadio di Wembley segnando un punto fondamentale nella loro storia.

Quella sera la band di Dave Grohl e Taylor Hawkins si esibì nel finale con Jimmy Page e John Paul Jones dei Led Zeppelin portando sul palco due classici della storica band inglese, Rock And Roll e Ramble On.

Il concerto venne pubblicato in DVD il 25 agosto 2008.

SCALETTA:

The Pretender

Times Like These

No Way Back

Cheer Up, Boys (Your Make Up Is Running)

Learn to Fly

This Is a Call

Long Road to Ruin

Breakout

Stacked Actors (including Drum solo and "Hocus Pocus")



SET ACUSTICO

Big Me

Marigold

My Hero

Cold Day in the Sun



Let It Die

Everlong

Monkey Wrench

All My Life



Rock and Roll (with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones)

Ramble On (with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones)

Best of You