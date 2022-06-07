Foo Fighters, la storia del concerto allo stadio di Wembley con Jimmy Page & John Paul Jones dei Led Zeppelin. Guarda i video

Rock News
Il 7 giugno 2006 i Foo Fighters si esibirono allo stadio di Wembley segnando un punto fondamentale nella loro storia.
Quella sera la band di Dave Grohl e Taylor Hawkins si esibì nel finale con Jimmy Page e John Paul Jones dei Led Zeppelin portando sul palco due classici della storica band inglese, Rock And Roll e Ramble On.
Il concerto venne pubblicato in DVD il 25 agosto 2008.
SCALETTA:
The Pretender
Times Like These
No Way Back
Cheer Up, Boys (Your Make Up Is Running)
Learn to Fly
This Is a Call
Long Road to Ruin
Breakout
Stacked Actors (including Drum solo and "Hocus Pocus")
SET ACUSTICO
Big Me
Marigold
My Hero
Cold Day in the Sun
Let It Die
Everlong
Monkey Wrench
All My Life
Rock and Roll (with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones)
Ramble On (with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones)
Best of You
