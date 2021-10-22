I Green Day annunciano l'uscita dell'album con le BBC Sessions. Disponibile dal 10 dicembre. Ascolta QUI 2000 Light Years Away

I Green Day hanno annunciato l'uscita di un nuovo album dal vivo, BBC Sessions. L'album, in uscita il prossimo 10 dicembre, conterrà le registrazioni realizzate per la BBC nel 1994, 1996, 1998 e 2001, mostrando l'evoluzione live di una delle band più influenti del punk rock mondiale.

BBC Sessions sarà disponibile in diversi formati tra cui CD, in vinile 2LP in edizione limitata e un'edizione Sea Blue/Hot Pink in esclusiva per lo store online della band, oltre ad una versione Milky Clear riservata ai negozi di dischi indipendenti.

Come primo singolo la band ha pubblicato 2000 Light Years Away registrato durante le sessions del 1994. Ascoltalo qui:

TRACKLIST:

1. ‘She’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

2. ‘When I Come Around’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

3. ‘Basket Case’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

4. ‘2000 Light Years Away’ (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

5. ‘Geek Stink Breath’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

6. ‘Brain Stew’/’Jaded’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

7. ‘Walking Contradiction’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

8. ‘Stuck With Me’ (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

9. ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. ‘Prosthetic Head’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. ‘Redundant’ (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. ‘Castaway’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. ‘Church On Sunday’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. ‘Minority’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. ‘Waiting’ (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)