I KISS pubblicano per la prima volta la versione acustica di Beth. Ascoltala qui

In occasione dell'uscita del box set celebrativo dedicato ai 45 dalla pubblicazione di Destroyer, lo storico album del 1996 contenente anche Detroit Rock City e Shout It Out Loud, i KISS hanno rilasciato in rete e sui principali servizi di streaming online un'inedita versione acustica di Beth, la prima ballata della band cantata originariamente dal batterista Peter Criss.

Il brano, composto da Peter Criss e dal produttore Bob Ezrin, esce per la prima volta in una versione differente rispetto alla ballata dalle atmosfere cinematografiche che scalò le classifiche nel 1976. Al posto della sezione d'archi e fiati è stata confezionata una versione molto più semplice, in cui a farla da padroni sono la voce di Criss, insieme al piano e alla dolcissima chitarra acustica.

La traccia sarà pubblicata il prossimo 19 novembre all'interno del cofanetto celebrativo dedicato ai 45 anni di Destroyer. Il box set conterrà registrazioni inedite, demo, poster dell'epoca, nuovi mix e live mai pubblicati.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

Detroit Rock City (Remastered)

King of The Night Time World (Remastered)

God of Thunder (Remastered)

Great Expectations (Remastered)

Flaming Youth (Remastered)

Sweet Pain (Remastered)

Shout It Out Loud (Remastered)

Beth (Remastered)

Do You Love Me? (Remastered)

Disc 2 (*Previously Unreleased)

Doncha Hesitate (Paul Stanley Demo)

God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll (Paul Stanley Demo)

It’s The Fire (Paul Stanley Demo)*

Detroit Rock City (Paul Stanley Demo)*

Love Is Alright (Paul Stanley Demo)*

Bad, Bad Lovin’ (Gene Simmons Demo)

Man Of A Thousand Faces (Gene Simmons Demo)

I Don’t Want No Romance (Gene Simmons Demo)*

Burnin’ Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Demo)*

Rock N’ Rolls Royce (Gene Simmons Demo)*

Mad Dog (Gene Simmons Demo)

Night Boy (Gene Simmons Demo)*

Star (Gene Simmons Demo)*

Howlin’ For Your Love (Gene Simmons Demo)*

True Confessions (Gene Simmons Demo)

Disc 3 (*Previously Unreleased)

Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

Beth (Mono)

King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

Ain’t None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

Great Expectations (Early Version)*

Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

Ain’t None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

Beth (Instrumental)*

Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

Disc 4 (*Previously Unreleased)

Deuce (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Strutter (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Flaming Youth (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Hotter Than Hell (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Firehouse (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Nothin' To Lose (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Black Diamond (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Detroit Rock City (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Rock and Roll All Nite (Live in Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976)*

Blu-ray Audio:

Detroit Rock City

King Of The Night Time World

God Of Thunder

Great Expectations

Flaming Youth

Sweet Pain

Shout It Out Loud

Beth

Do You Love Me?

Beth (Acoustic)

Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)