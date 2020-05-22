Red Hot Chili Peppers: il concerto integrale del Lollapalooza 2001 per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui in streaming

Anche i Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno deciso di trasmettere online i loro concerti. Dopo i Pink Floyd, i Radiohead e Metallica anche la band di Anthony Kiedis e Flea ha deciso di trasmettere i loro storici concerti in diretta su YouTube per tutti i fan in quarantena a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.

Il concerto, andato in diretta sui canali del festival, riprende il set della band eseguito per il tour di Stadium Arcadiume registrato al Grant Park di Chicago con la formazione composta da Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante e Chad Smith.

SCALETTA

Intro Jam

Can't Stop

Dani California

Scar Tissue

Charlie

Fortune Faded

Readymade

Throw Away Your Television (followed by a jam of "Don't You Ever Leave")

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Me & My Friends

For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her (Simon & Garfunkel cover) (with vocals by John)

Wet Sand

Right on Time (with The Clash's "London Calling" intro)

The Needle and the Damage Done (Neil Young cover) (tease with vocals by Flea)

Don't Forget Me

Tell Me Baby

By the Way



Give It Away (with "You're Gonna Get Yours" intro)

Final Jam