Red Hot Chili Peppers: il concerto integrale del Lollapalooza 2001 per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui in streaming

La band di Flea e Anthony Kiedis ha trasmesso il concerto integrale del 2006

Anche i Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno deciso di trasmettere online i loro concerti. Dopo i Pink Floyd, i Radiohead e Metallica anche la band di Anthony Kiedis e Flea ha deciso di trasmettere i loro storici concerti in diretta su YouTube per tutti i fan in quarantena a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.

Il concerto, andato in diretta sui canali del festival, riprende il set della band eseguito per il tour di Stadium Arcadiume registrato al Grant Park di Chicago con la formazione composta da Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante e Chad Smith.

SCALETTA 

Intro Jam
Can't Stop
Dani California
Scar Tissue
Charlie
Fortune Faded
Readymade
Throw Away Your Television (followed by a jam of "Don't You Ever Leave")
Snow ((Hey Oh))
Me & My Friends
For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her (Simon & Garfunkel cover) (with vocals by John)
Wet Sand
Right on Time (with The Clash's "London Calling" intro)
The Needle and the Damage Done (Neil Young cover) (tease with vocals by Flea)
Don't Forget Me
Tell Me Baby
By the Way

Give It Away (with "You're Gonna Get Yours" intro)
Final Jam

