Coronavirus, i Radiohead trasmettono il concerto integrale del Bonnaroo Festival 2006 per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui

I Radiohead proseguono con l'iniziativa #StayHome #WithMe pubblicando i loro concerti integrali su YouTube per fare compagnia a tutti i fan che in questo momento si trovano nelle loro case in isolamento sociale a causa del coronavirus.
La settimana scorsa la band di Thom Yorke aveva pubblicato il live integrale registrato al Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, in California, il 14 Aprile 2012. Questa volta i Radiohead attraverso il loro canale YouTube trasmettono gratuitamente in streaming il concerto registrato al Bonnaroo Festival di Manchester il 17 giugno 2006
SCALETTA:
There There
2 + 2 = 5
15 Step
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Exit Music (for a Film)
Kid A
Dollars and Cents
Videotape
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
The Gloaming
The National Anthem
Climbing Up the Walls
Nude
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
The Bends
Myxomatosis
How to Disappear Completely
You and Whose Army?
Pyramid Song
Like Spinning Plates
Fake Plastic Trees
Bodysnatchers
Lucky
Idioteque
Karma Police
House of Cards ("I Might Be Wrong" was listed… more )
Everything in Its Right Place
GUARDALO QUI IN STREAMING DALLE 23:00 DEL 7 MAGGIO
