Coronavirus, i Radiohead trasmettono il concerto integrale del Bonnaroo Festival 2006 per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui

I Radiohead proseguono con l'iniziativa #StayHome #WithMe pubblicando i loro concerti integrali su YouTube per fare compagnia a tutti i fan che in questo momento si trovano nelle loro case in isolamento sociale a causa del coronavirus.

La settimana scorsa la band di Thom Yorke aveva pubblicato il live integrale registrato al Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, in California, il 14 Aprile 2012. Questa volta i Radiohead attraverso il loro canale YouTube trasmettono gratuitamente in streaming il concerto registrato al Bonnaroo Festival di Manchester il 17 giugno 2006

SCALETTA:

There There

2 + 2 = 5

15 Step

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Exit Music (for a Film)

Kid A

Dollars and Cents

Videotape

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

The Gloaming

The National Anthem

Climbing Up the Walls

Nude

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

The Bends

Myxomatosis

How to Disappear Completely



You and Whose Army?

Pyramid Song

Like Spinning Plates

Fake Plastic Trees

Bodysnatchers

Lucky

Idioteque

Karma Police



House of Cards ("I Might Be Wrong" was listed… more )

Everything in Its Right Place

GUARDALO QUI IN STREAMING DALLE 23:00 DEL 7 MAGGIO