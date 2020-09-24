FOO FIGHTERS - "Skin And Bones" - A cura di Alteria

Lo speciale dedicato allo storico disco acustico dal vivo della band di Dave Grohl registrato nel 2006 al Pantages Theater di Los Angeles.

A cura di Alteria

Giovedì 24 settembre - ore 21:00

TRACKLIST:

1. "Razor"

2. "Over and Out"

3. "Walking After You"

4. "Marigold"

5. "My Hero"

6. "Next Year"

7. "Another Round"

8. "Big Me"

9. "Cold Day in the Sun"

10. "Skin and Bones"

11. "February Stars"

12. "Times Like These"

13. "Friend of a Friend"

14. "Best of You"

15. "Everlong"