Bruce Springsteen, pubblicato il nuovo singolo Don't Play That Song. Ascoltalo qui e guarda il video

Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato il terzo singolo estratto da Only the Strong Survive, il nuovo disco di cover in uscita il prossimo 11 novembre.

Si tratta di Don't Play That Song, brano pubblicato originariamente da Ben E. King nel 1962 e reinterpretato anche da Aretha Franklin.

Guarda il video:

“Only The Strong Survive” celebra la musica e i leggendari cataloghi di Motown, Gamble and Huff e Stax: al suo interno, l’inconfondibile voce di Bruce Springsteen e i contributi musicali di The E Street Horns, gli arrangiamenti degli archi realizzati da Rob Mathes e i cori di Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins e Fonzi Thornton. Il brano “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” sarà arricchito dalla voce di Sam Moore.

«Volevo fare un album in cui cantare e basta – commenta Bruce Springsteen – E quale musica migliore, per fare tutto questo, se non il repertorio americano degli anni sessanta e settanta? Ho preso ispirazione da Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, Scott Walker, tra gli altri. E ho provato a rendere giustizia a tutti loro e a tutti gli spettacolari autori di questa musica gloriosa. Il mio obiettivo è permettere al pubblico moderno di fare esperienza della bellezza e gioia di queste canzoni, così come ho fatto io fin dalla prima volta che le ho sentite. Spero che amiate ascoltarle tanto quanto ho amato io realizzarle».

Realizzato al Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, l’album è prodotto da Ron Aniello, con Rob Lebret come ingegnere del suono e Jon Landau come produttore esecutivo.

La tracklist:

1. Only The Strong Survive – Jerry Butler

2. Soul Days – Dobie Gray

3. Nightshift – The Commodores

4. Do I Love You – Frank Wilson

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – The Walker Brothers

6. Turn Back The Hands of Time – Tyrone Davis

7. When She Was My Girl – The Four Tops

8. Western Union Man – Jerry Butler

9. I Wish It Would Rain – The Temptations

10. Don’t Play That Song – Aretha Franklin

11. Any Other Way – Jackie Shane

12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover – William Bell

13. Rooms of Gloom – The Four Tops

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – Jimmy Ruffin

15. Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross and The Supremes