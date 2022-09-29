Bruce Springsteen, annunciato il nuovo album (di cover) “Only the Strong Survive”. Ascolta il primo singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

Rock News

Bruce Springsteen, annunciato il nuovo album (di cover) “Only the Strong Survive”. Ascolta il primo singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

Il Boss ha pubblicato il primo estratto dal nuovo album in uscita il prossimo 11 novembre

Il Boss è tornato! Dopo giorni di indizi e curiosità Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato l'uscita del suo nuovo album Only the Strong Survive, un disco di 15 reinterpretazioni di grandi classici del mondo R&B.

Il nuovo lavoro di Springsteen sarà pubblicato il prossimo 11 novembre da Columbia Records.

Ascolta il singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

La tracklist:

1. Only The Strong Survive – Jerry Butler
2. Soul Days – Dobie Gray
3. Night Shift – The Commodores
4. Do I Love You – Frank Wilson
5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – The Walker Brothers
6. Turn Back The Hands of Time – Tyrone Davis
7. When She Was My Girl – The Four Tops
8. Western Union Man – Jerry Butler
9. I Wish It Would Rain – The Temptations
10. Don’t Play That Song – Aretha Franklin
11. Any Other Way – Jackie Shane
12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover – William Bell
13. Rooms of Gloom – The Four Tops
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – Jimmy Ruffin
15. Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross and The Supremes

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy