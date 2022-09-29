Bruce Springsteen, annunciato il nuovo album (di cover) “Only the Strong Survive”. Ascolta il primo singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

Rock News
Il Boss è tornato! Dopo giorni di indizi e curiosità Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato l'uscita del suo nuovo album Only the Strong Survive, un disco di 15 reinterpretazioni di grandi classici del mondo R&B.
Il nuovo lavoro di Springsteen sarà pubblicato il prossimo 11 novembre da Columbia Records.
Ascolta il singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
La tracklist:
1. Only The Strong Survive – Jerry Butler
2. Soul Days – Dobie Gray
3. Night Shift – The Commodores
4. Do I Love You – Frank Wilson
5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – The Walker Brothers
6. Turn Back The Hands of Time – Tyrone Davis
7. When She Was My Girl – The Four Tops
8. Western Union Man – Jerry Butler
9. I Wish It Would Rain – The Temptations
10. Don’t Play That Song – Aretha Franklin
11. Any Other Way – Jackie Shane
12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover – William Bell
13. Rooms of Gloom – The Four Tops
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – Jimmy Ruffin
15. Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross and The Supremes
