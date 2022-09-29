Bruce Springsteen, annunciato il nuovo album (di cover) “Only the Strong Survive”. Ascolta il primo singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

Il Boss è tornato! Dopo giorni di indizi e curiosità Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato l'uscita del suo nuovo album Only the Strong Survive, un disco di 15 reinterpretazioni di grandi classici del mondo R&B.

Il nuovo lavoro di Springsteen sarà pubblicato il prossimo 11 novembre da Columbia Records.

Ascolta il singolo Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

La tracklist:

1. Only The Strong Survive – Jerry Butler

2. Soul Days – Dobie Gray

3. Night Shift – The Commodores

4. Do I Love You – Frank Wilson

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore – The Walker Brothers

6. Turn Back The Hands of Time – Tyrone Davis

7. When She Was My Girl – The Four Tops

8. Western Union Man – Jerry Butler

9. I Wish It Would Rain – The Temptations

10. Don’t Play That Song – Aretha Franklin

11. Any Other Way – Jackie Shane

12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover – William Bell

13. Rooms of Gloom – The Four Tops

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – Jimmy Ruffin

15. Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross and The Supremes