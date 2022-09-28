Foo Fighters: gli ospiti e la scaletta completa del Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert a Los Angeles. Guarda i video

Dopo il primo concerto evento dello scorso 3 settembre al Wembley Stadium di Londra, i Foo Fighters hanno celebrato il loro compianto batterista Taylor Hawkins al Forum di Los Angeles assieme a decine di grandi protagonisti del rock mondiale.

Tutti gli ospiti, i momenti più memorabili e la scaletta completa del secondo Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert al Kia Forum di Los Angeles.

Violet Grohl

Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover) (with Alain Johannes)



Joan Jett + Foo Fighters

Cherry Bomb (The Runaways cover) (with Travis Barker)

Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Travis Barker)





Chevy Metal

Riff Raff (AC/DC cover)

Owner of a Lonely Heart (Yes cover) (with Jon Davison)

"Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (with Kesha)

Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + The Coattail Riders

Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins cover)

It's Over (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

Something About You (Level 42 cover) (with Mark King)

I Believe in a Thing Called Love (The Darkness cover) (with Rufus Taylor)





James Gang

Walk Away (James Gang cover)

The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind (James Gang cover)

Funk #49 (James Gang cover) (with Dave Grohl)



Mark Ronson + Andrew Wyatt + Dave Grohl

Right Down the Line (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

Dead End Friends (Them Crooked Vultures cover)

Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age cover)



Wolfgang Van Halen + Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese + Dave Grohl

Panama (Van Halen cover)

Hot for Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard + Foo Fighters

Rock of Ages (Def Leppard cover)

Photograph (Def Leppard cover) (with Miley Cyrus)





Mötley Crüe + Foo Fighters

Live Wire (Mötley Crüe cover) (with Derek Day)

Home Sweet Home (Mötley Crüe cover) (with Derek Day)



Josh Homme + Elliot Easton + Foo Fighters

Shake It Up (The Cars cover)

Just What I Needed (The Cars cover)

P!nk + Nancy Wilson + Foo Fighters

Barracuda (Heart cover) (with Jon Theodore)

Stewart Copeland + Foo Fighters

Next to You (The Police cover)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover) (with Jon Davison)



Alanis Morissette + Foo Fighters

You Oughta Know (Alanis Morissette cover) (with Chad Smith)



Sebastian Bach + Geezer Butler + Lars Ulrich + Foo Fighters

Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover) (With "Heaven & Hell" outro)



Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson

Jack Black - intro speech

2112 Part I: Overture (Rush cover) (with Dave Grohl)

Working Man (Rush cover) (with Chad Smith)

YYZ (Rush cover) (with Danny Carey)





Taylor Momsen + Kim Thayil + Matt Cameron + Krist Novoselic + Dave Grohl + Pat Smear

The Day I Tried to Live (Soundgarden cover)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)





Queen + Foo Fighters

We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (with Justin Hawkins; slow/… more )

I'm in Love With My Car (Queen cover) (Roger on vocals; Rufus Taylor on drums)

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (with Justin Hawkin; Roger &… more )

Somebody to Love (Queen cover) (with P!nk)

Love of My Life (Queen cover) (Brian May solo acoustic)

Somebody to Love (Queen song) (Foo Fighters' tribute video)



Foo Fighters

All My Life (with Josh Freese)

The Pretender (with Jon Theodore)

Walk (with Travis Barker)

Low (with Matt Cameron)

This Is a Call (with Brad Wilk)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (with Patrick Wilson)

Creep (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wison)

Run (with Omar Hakim)

Best of You (with Rufus Taylor)

My Hero (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)

I'll Stick Around (with Oliver Shane Hawkins)

Everlong (with Chad Smith)