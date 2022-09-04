Foo Fighters: gli ospiti e la scaletta completa del meraviglioso tributo a Taylor Hawkins. Guarda i video

Una giornata indimenticabile con i Queen, Paul McCartney, Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Liam Gallagher...

Ecco la scaletta completa e alcuni video del Tributo a Taylor Hawkins organizzato dai Foo Fighters e dalla famiglia di Taylor. Una giornata fatta di rock, lascrime e sorrisi nel ricordo di una dei migliori batteristi della sua generazione.

LA SCALETTA DEL TRIBUTO A TAYLOR HAWKINS

Liam Gallagher + Foo Fighters
Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis cover)
Live Forever (Oasis cover)

Nile Rodgers + Chris Chaney + Omar Hakim
Let's Dance (David Bowie cover con Josh Homme alla voce)
Modern Love (David Bowie cover con Gaz Coombes alla voce)
 
Chevy Metal
Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)
Children of the Revolution (T. Rex cover con Kesha alla voce)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese + The Coattail Riders
Louise (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)
Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins song)
It's Over (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen + Dave Grohl + Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese
On Fire (Van Halen cover)
Hot for Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Violet Grohl + Dave Grohl + Alain Johannes + Chris Chaney + Greg Kurstin + Jason Falkner
Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)
Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)

Supergrass
Richard III
Alright
Caught by the Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
Gunman (Them Crooked Vultures cover)
Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

Pretenders + Dave Grohl
Precious
Tattooed Love Boys
Brass in Pocket

James Gang
Walk Away
The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind
Funk #49 (con Dave Grohl)

Violet Grohl + Mark Ronson + Chris Chaney + Jason Falkner
Valerie (The Zutons cover)

Brian Johnson + Lars Ulrich + Foo Fighters
Back in Black (AC/DC cover con Justin Hawkins)
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

 

Stewart Copeland + Foo Fighters
Next to You (The Police cover)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover con Gaz Coombes)

Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson
2112 Part I: Overture (Rush cover con Dave Grohl)
Working Man (Rush cover con Dave Grohl)
YYZ (Rush cover con Omar Hakim)

Brian May + Roger Taylor + Rufus Taylor + Foo Fighters
We Will Rock You (Queen cover con Luke Spiller)
I'm in Love With My Car (Queen cover)
Under Pressure (Queen cover conJustin Hawkins)
Somebody to Love (Queen cover con Sam Ryder)
Love of My Life (Queen cover cantata da Brian May)

Foo Fighters
Times Like These (con Josh Freese)
All My Life (con Josh Freese)
The Pretender (con Travis Barker)
Monkey Wrench (con Travis Barker)
Learn to Fly (con Nandi Bushell)



These Days (con Rufus Taylor) 
Best of You (con Rufus Taylor)
Oh! Darling (The Beatles covercon Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde e Omar Hakim)
Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover con Paul McCartney e Omar Hakim)
Aurora (con Omar Hakim)
My Hero (con Oliver Shane Hawkins)

