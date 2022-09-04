Foo Fighters: gli ospiti e la scaletta completa del meraviglioso tributo a Taylor Hawkins. Guarda i video

Ecco la scaletta completa e alcuni video del Tributo a Taylor Hawkins organizzato dai Foo Fighters e dalla famiglia di Taylor. Una giornata fatta di rock, lascrime e sorrisi nel ricordo di una dei migliori batteristi della sua generazione.

LA SCALETTA DEL TRIBUTO A TAYLOR HAWKINS

Liam Gallagher + Foo Fighters

Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis cover)

Live Forever (Oasis cover)

Nile Rodgers + Chris Chaney + Omar Hakim

Let's Dance (David Bowie cover con Josh Homme alla voce)

Modern Love (David Bowie cover con Gaz Coombes alla voce)



Chevy Metal

Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

Children of the Revolution (T. Rex cover con Kesha alla voce)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese + The Coattail Riders

Louise (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins song)

It's Over (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen + Dave Grohl + Justin Hawkins + Josh Freese

On Fire (Van Halen cover)

Hot for Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Violet Grohl + Dave Grohl + Alain Johannes + Chris Chaney + Greg Kurstin + Jason Falkner

Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)

Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)

Supergrass

Richard III

Alright

Caught by the Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

Gunman (Them Crooked Vultures cover)

Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

Pretenders + Dave Grohl

Precious

Tattooed Love Boys

Brass in Pocket

James Gang

Walk Away

The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

Funk #49 (con Dave Grohl)

Violet Grohl + Mark Ronson + Chris Chaney + Jason Falkner

Valerie (The Zutons cover)

Brian Johnson + Lars Ulrich + Foo Fighters

Back in Black (AC/DC cover con Justin Hawkins)

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)







Stewart Copeland + Foo Fighters

Next to You (The Police cover)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover con Gaz Coombes)

Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson

2112 Part I: Overture (Rush cover con Dave Grohl)

Working Man (Rush cover con Dave Grohl)

YYZ (Rush cover con Omar Hakim)

Brian May + Roger Taylor + Rufus Taylor + Foo Fighters

We Will Rock You (Queen cover con Luke Spiller)

I'm in Love With My Car (Queen cover)

Under Pressure (Queen cover conJustin Hawkins)

Somebody to Love (Queen cover con Sam Ryder)

Love of My Life (Queen cover cantata da Brian May)

Foo Fighters

Times Like These (con Josh Freese)

All My Life (con Josh Freese)

The Pretender (con Travis Barker)

Monkey Wrench (con Travis Barker)

Learn to Fly (con Nandi Bushell)







These Days (con Rufus Taylor)

Best of You (con Rufus Taylor)

Oh! Darling (The Beatles covercon Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde e Omar Hakim)

Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover con Paul McCartney e Omar Hakim)

Aurora (con Omar Hakim)

My Hero (con Oliver Shane Hawkins)