U2, Bono scrive una poesia dedicata all'Ucraina. Leggila qui

Durante il tradizionale pranzo annuale alla Casa Bianca dedicato agli amici d'Irlanda, celebrato ogni anno per festeggiare il giorno di San Patrizio, la presidente della Camera degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi ha letto una poesia scritta da Bono degli U2.
Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:— CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022
"Ireland's sorrow and pain
Is now the Ukraine
And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."
She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN
Bono è solito inviare ogni anno una poesia alla Presidente della Camera nel giorno di San Patrizio ma quest'anno il tema è profondamente diverso dagli scorsi anni (è dedicata all'Ucraina) e sicuramente i versi stesi dal rocker irlandese non sono divertenti come al solito, come fatto notare dallo stesso Bono nel tweet pubblicato sul canale ufficiale della band:
‘I’ve a tradition of sending a limerick to @SpeakerPelosi’s St. Patrick’s Day lunch over the years. This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all. We stand with the people of Ukraine & their leader. It wasn’t written to be published, but since it’s out, here it is.’-Bono pic.twitter.com/pLkE59DSxU— U2 (@U2) March 17, 2022
Bono ha detto che la poesia "non è stata scritta per essere pubblicata", ma l'ha condivisa insieme a un messaggio di solidarietà verso il popolo ucraino: "Siamo con il popolo ucraino e il suo leader".
La lettera di Bono:
Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes
With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes
For the snake symbolizes
An evil that rises
And hides in your heart
As it breaks
And the evil has risen my friends
From the darkness that lives in some men
But in sorrow and fear
That’s when saints can appear
To drive out those old snakes once again
And they struggle for us to be free
From the psycho in this human family
Ireland’s sorrow and pain
Is now the Ukraine
And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy
Oh San Patrizio, ha scacciato i serpenti
Con le sue preghiere, ma non basta
Perché il serpente simboleggia
Un male che sorge
E si nasconde nel tuo cuore
E lo rompe
E il male è risorto amici miei
Dall'oscurità che vive in alcuni uomini
Ma nel dolore e nella paura
È in quel momento che i santi possono comparire
Per scacciare ancora una volta quei vecchi serpenti
Lottando per la nostra libertà
Dallo follia in questa famiglia umana
La tristezza e il dolore dell'Irlanda
Adesso sono vissute dall'Ucraina
E il nome di San Patrizio ora Zelenskyy