U2, Bono scrive una poesia dedicata all'Ucraina. Leggila qui

Durante il tradizionale pranzo annuale alla Casa Bianca dedicato agli amici d'Irlanda, celebrato ogni anno per festeggiare il giorno di San Patrizio, la presidente della Camera degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi ha letto una poesia scritta da Bono degli U2.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:



"Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."



She then introduces Riverdance.

Bono è solito inviare ogni anno una poesia alla Presidente della Camera nel giorno di San Patrizio ma quest'anno il tema è profondamente diverso dagli scorsi anni (è dedicata all'Ucraina) e sicuramente i versi stesi dal rocker irlandese non sono divertenti come al solito, come fatto notare dallo stesso Bono nel tweet pubblicato sul canale ufficiale della band:

‘I’ve a tradition of sending a limerick to @SpeakerPelosi’s St. Patrick’s Day lunch over the years. This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all. We stand with the people of Ukraine & their leader. It wasn’t written to be published, but since it’s out, here it is.’-Bono pic.twitter.com/pLkE59DSxU — U2 (@U2) March 17, 2022

Bono ha detto che la poesia "non è stata scritta per essere pubblicata", ma l'ha condivisa insieme a un messaggio di solidarietà verso il popolo ucraino: "Siamo con il popolo ucraino e il suo leader".

La lettera di Bono:

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy

Oh San Patrizio, ha scacciato i serpenti

Con le sue preghiere, ma non basta

Perché il serpente simboleggia

Un male che sorge

E si nasconde nel tuo cuore

E lo rompe

E il male è risorto amici miei

Dall'oscurità che vive in alcuni uomini

Ma nel dolore e nella paura

È in quel momento che i santi possono comparire

Per scacciare ancora una volta quei vecchi serpenti

Lottando per la nostra libertà

Dallo follia in questa famiglia umana

La tristezza e il dolore dell'Irlanda

Adesso sono vissute dall'Ucraina

E il nome di San Patrizio ora Zelenskyy