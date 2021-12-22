Anthony Kiedis torna sul palco per beneficenza con Dave Navarro con una cover di Lou Reed. Guarda il video

Anthony Kiedis dei Red Hot Chili Peppers e Dexter Holland degli Offspring sono stati gli ospiti a sorpresa di una serata di beneficenza chiamata "Above Ground", fondata dai chitarristi Dave Navarro e Billy Morrison al Fonda Theatre di Hollywood. Alla serata hanno suonato anche Perry Farrell dei Jane's Addiction, Etty Lau Farrell, Corey Taylor, Mark McGrath e Franky Perez.

Durante l'esibizione Anthony Kiedis ha reinterpretato insiema a Dave Navarro Walk On The Wild Side di Lou Reed e Dexter Holland God Save The Queen dei Sex Pistols. Guarda i video della serata: