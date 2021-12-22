Anthony Kiedis torna sul palco per beneficenza con Dave Navarro con una cover di Lou Reed. Guarda il video

Anthony Kiedis torna sul palco per beneficenza con Dave Navarro con una cover di Lou Reed. Guarda il video

All'evento ha suonato anche Dexter Holland dei The Offspring

Anthony Kiedis dei Red Hot Chili Peppers e Dexter Holland degli Offspring sono stati gli ospiti a sorpresa di una serata di beneficenza chiamata "Above Ground", fondata dai chitarristi Dave Navarro e Billy Morrison al Fonda Theatre di Hollywood. Alla serata hanno suonato anche Perry Farrell dei Jane's Addiction, Etty Lau Farrell, Corey Taylor, Mark McGrath e Franky Perez. 

Durante l'esibizione Anthony Kiedis ha reinterpretato insiema a Dave Navarro Walk On The Wild Side di Lou Reed e Dexter Holland God Save The Queen dei Sex Pistols. Guarda i video della serata:

