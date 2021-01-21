Le reazioni delle rockstar all'insediamento di Joe Biden come 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Guardale qui

Rock News

Le reazioni delle rockstar all'insediamento di Joe Biden come 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Guardale qui

Le rockstar da tutto il mondo hanno espresso i loro auguri e pensieri al nuovo presidente americano

La cerimonia di insediamento di Joe Biden come 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti è stato senza dubbio uno degli eventi più seguiti, apprezzati e attesi da tutto il mondo del rock, rimasto sempre molto critico nei confronti dell'amministrazione uscente di Donald J. Trump. Se Bruce Springsteen, i Foo Fighters e Jon Bon Jovi hanno voluto partecipare direttamente alla cerimonia con i loro contributi in diretta nello speciale "Celebrating America", nelle ultime ore anche le rockstar da tutto il mondo hanno voluto affidare ai loro canali social i primi pensieri, auguri e reazioni all'insediamento del nuovo presidente americano. 

Ecco le prime raccolte in rete:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Pearl Jam (@pearljam)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da —Nikki Sixx— (@nikkisixxpixx)

