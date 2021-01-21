Le reazioni delle rockstar all'insediamento di Joe Biden come 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Guardale qui

La cerimonia di insediamento di Joe Biden come 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti è stato senza dubbio uno degli eventi più seguiti, apprezzati e attesi da tutto il mondo del rock, rimasto sempre molto critico nei confronti dell'amministrazione uscente di Donald J. Trump. Se Bruce Springsteen, i Foo Fighters e Jon Bon Jovi hanno voluto partecipare direttamente alla cerimonia con i loro contributi in diretta nello speciale "Celebrating America", nelle ultime ore anche le rockstar da tutto il mondo hanno voluto affidare ai loro canali social i primi pensieri, auguri e reazioni all'insediamento del nuovo presidente americano.

Ecco le prime raccolte in rete:

Congratulations Joe Biden and VP Harris! pic.twitter.com/LZc2D1L2oN — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) January 20, 2021

Leave behind your sorrows

Let this day be the last

Tomorrow there'll be sunshine

And all this darkness past

Big wheels roll through fields where sunlight streams

Meet me in a land of hope and dreams pic.twitter.com/c8HkmsWdJx — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 21, 2021

Congratulations, Mr. President. Hoping you immediately reach out a friendly hand to all Americans. The ones who voted for you. And the ones who didn’t vote for you. The. UNITED States of America! https://t.co/CaEHMCtp1s — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 20, 2021

The Presidential Exorcism has begun!!!!!!!!!

— Tmmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 20, 2021

I loved President Biden's speech, but he should have ended with, "Now let's get to work!" https://t.co/lL03w1lSuF — Dee Snider (@deesnider) January 20, 2021

Learning HOW to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society. “Emancipation Of The Mind” is an outtake from ‘Age Of Unreason’ - https://t.co/WSShfRG6xG pic.twitter.com/Ef5h9TXG0S — Bad Religion (@badreligion) January 20, 2021

Thirty years ago today, "Wind of Change" was released as the third single off "Crazy World." The song remains as relevant today as it was then. Share with us your memories of the song below.



https://t.co/k2lmtcO3hm#Scorpions #WindOfChange pic.twitter.com/kdjthGmHTq — Scorpions (@scorpions) January 20, 2021